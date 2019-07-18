Bank OZK Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2019 Management Comments  





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK's (the "Bank") (Nasdaq:OZK) Management Comments for Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2019 are now available on the Bank's Investor Relations website http://ir.ozk.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq:OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 254 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $23.01 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2019. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank's investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e778198-c45e-40e1-a32c-9ded1191b046

Media Contact: Susan Blair (501) 978-2217 Investor Contact: Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336

Source: Bank OZK