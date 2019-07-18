Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the "Bank") (Nasdaq:OZK) today announced that net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $110.5 million, a 3.7% decrease from $114.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.86, a 3.4% decrease from $0.89 for the second quarter of 2018.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $221.2 million, a 2.9% decrease from $227.9 million for the first six months of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2019 were $1.71, a 3.4% decrease from $1.77 for the first six months of 2018.
The Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity for the second quarter of 2019 were 1.95%, 11.29% and 13.70%, respectively, compared to 2.10%, 12.90% and 16.08%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. The Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity for the first six months of 2019 were 1.97%, 11.52%, and 14.04%, respectively, compared to 2.13%, 13.03%, and 16.30%, respectively, for the first six months of 2018. The calculation of the Bank's annualized return on average tangible common stockholders' equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our long term success, and we are not wavering from those principles in today's challenging competitive and interest rate environment. We are pleased that we continue to deliver financial metrics among the best in the industry, including the 1.95% annualized return on average assets, 4.45% net interest margin and 39.3% efficiency ratio for the quarter just ended. We will remain disciplined and focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders."
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total loans were $17.49 billion at June 30, 2019, a 4.3% increase from $16.76 billion at June 30, 2018. Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $15.79 billion at June 30, 2019, an 11.3% increase from $14.18 billion at June 30, 2018. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.70 billion at June 30, 2019, a 34.2% decrease from $2.58 billion at June 30, 2018. The unfunded balance of closed loans was $11.17 billion at June 30, 2019, a 6.9% decrease from $12.00 billion at June 30, 2018.
Deposits were $18.19 billion at June 30, 2019, a 1.6% increase from $17.90 billion at June 30, 2018, but a 1.6% decrease from March 31, 2019. Total assets were $22.96 billion at June 30, 2019, a 3.3% increase from $22.22 billion at June 30, 2018, but a 0.2% decrease from March 31, 2019.
Common stockholders' equity was $3.99 billion at June 30, 2019, a 10.5% increase from $3.61 billion at June 30, 2018. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $3.30 billion at June 30, 2019, a 13.5% increase from $2.91 billion at June 30, 2018. Book value per common share was $30.97 at June 30, 2019, a 10.2% increase from $28.10 at June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $25.61 at June 30, 2019, a 13.2% increase from $22.63 at June 30, 2018. The calculations of the Bank's tangible common stockholders' equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank's ratio of total common stockholders' equity to total assets increased to 17.39% at June 30, 2019 compared to 16.26% at June 30, 2018. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets increased to 14.83% at June 30, 2019 compared to 13.53% at June 30, 2018. The calculation of the Bank's ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS
In connection with this release, the Bank released management's comments on the results for the quarter just ended, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management's comments on the results for the second quarter of 2019.
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management's comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on July 19, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 4369463. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank's Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under "Company News/Webcasts." The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website.
The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank's Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders' equity and the ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets, as important measures of the strength of its capital and its ability to generate earnings on its tangible capital invested by its shareholders. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release and other communications by the Bank include certain "forward-looking statements" regarding the Bank's plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; problems with, or additional expenses relating to, integrating acquisitions; the inability to realize expected cost savings and/or synergies from acquisitions; problems with managing acquisitions; the effect of the announcements of any future acquisition on customer relationships and operating results; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank's net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; adoption of new accounting standards or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors included in the disclosures under the headings "Forward-Looking Information" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Bank's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq:OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through 254 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|738,566
|
|
|$
|290,672
|
|Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS")
|
|
|2,548,489
|
|
|
|2,862,340
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks
|
|
|11,607
|
|
|
|25,941
|
|Non-purchased loans
|
|
|15,786,809
|
|
|
|15,073,791
|
|Purchased loans
|
|
|1,698,396
|
|
|
|2,044,032
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(106,642
|)
|
|
|(102,264
|)
|Net loans
|
|
|17,378,563
|
|
|
|17,015,559
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|662,082
|
|
|
|567,189
|
|Foreclosed assets
|
|
|33,467
|
|
|
|16,171
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|81,003
|
|
|
|81,968
|
|Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|
|
|730,871
|
|
|
|721,238
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
|690,304
|
|
|
|696,461
|
|Other, net
|
|
|85,779
|
|
|
|110,491
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|22,960,731
|
|
|$
|22,388,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand non-interest bearing
|
|$
|2,777,066
|
|
|$
|2,748,273
|
|Savings and interest bearing transaction
|
|
|9,226,197
|
|
|
|9,682,713
|
|Time
|
|
|6,182,952
|
|
|
|5,507,429
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|18,186,215
|
|
|
|17,938,415
|
|Repurchase agreements with customers
|
|
|10,909
|
|
|
|20,564
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|201,455
|
|
|
|96,692
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|
|223,471
|
|
|
|223,281
|
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
|119,635
|
|
|
|119,358
|
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
|222,668
|
|
|
|216,355
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|18,964,353
|
|
|
|18,614,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 or December 31, 2018
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
128,946,716 and 128,611,049 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|1,289
|
|
|
|1,286
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|2,243,779
|
|
|
|2,237,948
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|1,728,486
|
|
|
|1,565,201
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|19,693
|
|
|
|(34,105
|)
|Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|
|
|3,993,247
|
|
|
|3,770,330
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|3,131
|
|
|
|3,035
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|3,996,378
|
|
|
|3,773,365
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|$
|22,960,731
|
|
|$
|22,388,030
|
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-purchased loans
|
|$
|250,081
|
|
|$
|210,385
|
|
|$
|495,946
|
|
|$
|400,812
|
|Purchased loans
|
|
|28,519
|
|
|
|46,862
|
|
|
|58,714
|
|
|
|97,839
|
|Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|13,585
|
|
|
|11,476
|
|
|
|28,481
|
|
|
|22,907
|
|Tax-exempt
|
|
|3,693
|
|
|
|4,102
|
|
|
|7,567
|
|
|
|8,262
|
|Deposits with banks and federal funds sold
|
|
|941
|
|
|
|839
|
|
|
|1,354
|
|
|
|1,336
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|296,819
|
|
|
|273,664
|
|
|
|592,062
|
|
|
|531,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|67,392
|
|
|
|43,832
|
|
|
|130,479
|
|
|
|78,224
|
|Repurchase agreements with customers
|
|
|11
|
|
|
|385
|
|
|
|33
|
|
|
|544
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|19
|
|
|
|46
|
|
|
|1,408
|
|
|
|679
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|
|3,181
|
|
|
|3,180
|
|
|
|6,326
|
|
|
|6,326
|
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
|1,680
|
|
|
|1,560
|
|
|
|3,392
|
|
|
|2,946
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|72,283
|
|
|
|49,003
|
|
|
|141,638
|
|
|
|88,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|224,536
|
|
|
|224,661
|
|
|
|450,424
|
|
|
|442,437
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|6,769
|
|
|
|9,610
|
|
|
|13,450
|
|
|
|15,177
|
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|217,767
|
|
|
|215,051
|
|
|
|436,974
|
|
|
|427,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|10,291
|
|
|
|9,704
|
|
|
|20,014
|
|
|
|19,229
|
|Trust income
|
|
|1,839
|
|
|
|1,591
|
|
|
|3,569
|
|
|
|3,384
|
|BOLI income
|
|
|5,178
|
|
|
|5,259
|
|
|
|10,340
|
|
|
|12,839
|
|Other income from purchased loans
|
|
|1,455
|
|
|
|2,744
|
|
|
|2,251
|
|
|
|3,995
|
|Loan service, maintenance and other fees
|
|
|4,565
|
|
|
|5,641
|
|
|
|9,438
|
|
|
|10,384
|
|Net gains on investment securities
|
|
|713
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|713
|
|
|
|17
|
|Gains on sales of other assets
|
|
|402
|
|
|
|844
|
|
|
|686
|
|
|
|2,270
|
|Other
|
|
|2,160
|
|
|
|1,603
|
|
|
|3,664
|
|
|
|3,976
|
|Total non-interest income
|
|
|26,603
|
|
|
|27,386
|
|
|
|50,675
|
|
|
|56,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|47,558
|
|
|
|41,665
|
|
|
|92,425
|
|
|
|87,164
|
|Net occupancy and equipment
|
|
|14,587
|
|
|
|13,827
|
|
|
|29,338
|
|
|
|27,977
|
|Other operating expenses
|
|
|36,986
|
|
|
|33,615
|
|
|
|74,046
|
|
|
|67,776
|
|Total non-interest expense
|
|
|99,131
|
|
|
|89,107
|
|
|
|195,809
|
|
|
|182,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before taxes
|
|
|145,239
|
|
|
|153,330
|
|
|
|291,840
|
|
|
|300,437
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|34,726
|
|
|
|38,589
|
|
|
|70,615
|
|
|
|72,563
|
|Net income
|
|
|110,513
|
|
|
|114,741
|
|
|
|221,225
|
|
|
|227,874
|
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|(10
|)
|
|
|10
|
|
|
|(16
|)
|
|
|21
|
|Net income available to common stockholders
|
|$
|110,503
|
|
|$
|114,751
|
|
|$
|221,209
|
|
|$
|227,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per common share
|
|$
|0.86
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|$
|1.72
|
|
|$
|1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted earnings per common share
|
|$
|0.86
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|$
|1.71
|
|
|$
|1.77
|
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
Unaudited
|
|
|Common
Stock
|
|
|Additional
Paid-In
Capital
|
|
|Retained
Earnings
|
|
|Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
|
|
|Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
|Total
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balances - December 31, 2017
|
|$
|1,283
|
|
|$
|2,221,844
|
|
|$
|1,250,313
|
|
|$
|(12,712
|)
|
|$
|3,060
|
|
|$
|3,463,788
|
|Net income
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|227,874
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|227,874
|
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|21
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(21
|)
|
|
|—
|
|Total other comprehensive loss
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(34,201
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(34,201
|)
|Common stock dividends paid, $0.385 per
share
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(49,487
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(49,487
|)
|Issuance of 210,890 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|5,585
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|5,587
|
|Issuance of 214,591 shares of unvested
restricted common stock
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|(2
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Repurchase and cancellation of 71,750 shares
of common stock
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|(3,769
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(3,770
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|7,151
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|7,151
|
|Forfeitures of 24,864 shares of unvested
restricted common stock
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Balances - June 30, 2018
|
|$
|1,286
|
|
|$
|2,230,809
|
|
|$
|1,428,721
|
|
|$
|(46,913
|)
|
|$
|3,039
|
|
|$
|3,616,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balances - December 31, 2018
|
|$
|1,286
|
|
|$
|2,237,948
|
|
|$
|1,565,201
|
|
|$
|(34,105
|)
|
|$
|3,035
|
|
|$
|3,773,365
|
|Net income
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|221,225
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|221,225
|
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(16
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|16
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total other comprehensive income
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|53,798
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|53,798
|
|Common stock dividends paid, $0.45
per share
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(57,924
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(57,924
|)
|Noncontrolling interest cash contribution
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|80
|
|
|
|80
|
|Issuance of 56,550 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|876
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|877
|
|Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested
restricted common stock
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|(4
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Repurchase and cancellation of 62,742
shares of common stock
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|(1,646
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(1,647
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|6,604
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|6,604
|
|Forfeiture of 64,215 shares of unvested
restricted common stock
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Balances - June 30, 2019
|
|$
|1,289
|
|
|$
|2,243,779
|
|
|$
|1,728,486
|
|
|$
|19,693
|
|
|$
|3,131
|
|
|$
|3,996,378
|
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|$
|47,558
|
|
|$
|41,665
|
|
|$
|92,425
|
|
|$
|87,164
|
|Net occupancy and equipment
|
|
|14,587
|
|
|
|13,827
|
|
|
|29,338
|
|
|
|27,977
|
|Other operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Professional and outside services
|
|
|8,105
|
|
|
|9,112
|
|
|
|16,669
|
|
|
|17,817
|
|Software and data processing
|
|
|4,757
|
|
|
|3,110
|
|
|
|9,466
|
|
|
|6,450
|
|Deposit insurance and assessments
|
|
|3,488
|
|
|
|3,558
|
|
|
|7,140
|
|
|
|7,120
|
|Telecommunication services
|
|
|2,810
|
|
|
|3,487
|
|
|
|6,154
|
|
|
|6,683
|
|Travel and meals
|
|
|2,939
|
|
|
|2,498
|
|
|
|5,608
|
|
|
|4,651
|
|Postage and supplies
|
|
|2,058
|
|
|
|2,218
|
|
|
|4,161
|
|
|
|4,412
|
|Advertising and public relations
|
|
|1,671
|
|
|
|1,777
|
|
|
|3,353
|
|
|
|3,107
|
|ATM expense
|
|
|1,099
|
|
|
|1,118
|
|
|
|2,086
|
|
|
|2,481
|
|Loan collection and repossession expense
|
|
|918
|
|
|
|503
|
|
|
|1,901
|
|
|
|1,293
|
|Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets
|
|
|594
|
|
|
|460
|
|
|
|1,155
|
|
|
|611
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|3,012
|
|
|
|3,145
|
|
|
|6,157
|
|
|
|6,290
|
|Other
|
|
|5,535
|
|
|
|2,629
|
|
|
|10,196
|
|
|
|6,861
|
|Total non-interest expense
|
|$
|99,131
|
|
|$
|89,107
|
|
|$
|195,809
|
|
|$
|182,917
|
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential 1-4 family
|
|$
|1,017,698
|
|
|
|5.8
|%
|
|$
|1,049,460
|
|
|
|6.1
|%
|Non-farm/non-residential
|
|
|3,953,882
|
|
|
|22.6
|
|
|
|4,319,388
|
|
|
|25.2
|
|Construction/land development
|
|
|6,662,921
|
|
|
|38.1
|
|
|
|6,562,185
|
|
|
|38.4
|
|Agricultural
|
|
|190,348
|
|
|
|1.1
|
|
|
|165,088
|
|
|
|1.0
|
|Multifamily residential
|
|
|1,411,584
|
|
|
|8.1
|
|
|
|1,116,026
|
|
|
|6.5
|
|Total real estate
|
|
|13,236,433
|
|
|
|75.7
|
|
|
|13,212,147
|
|
|
|77.2
|
|Commercial and industrial
|
|
|746,990
|
|
|
|4.3
|
|
|
|823,417
|
|
|
|4.8
|
|Consumer
|
|
|2,740,344
|
|
|
|15.7
|
|
|
|2,345,863
|
|
|
|13.7
|
|Other
|
|
|761,438
|
|
|
|4.3
|
|
|
|736,396
|
|
|
|4.3
|
|Total loans
|
|$
|17,485,205
|
|
|
|100.0
|%
|
|$
|17,117,823
|
|
|
|100.0
|%
Summary of Deposits
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|
|December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Non-interest bearing
|
|$
|2,777,066
|
|
|
|15.3
|%
|
|$
|2,748,273
|
|
|
|15.3
|%
|Interest bearing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Transaction (NOW)
|
|
|2,605,606
|
|
|
|14.3
|
|
|
|2,359,299
|
|
|
|13.2
|
|Savings and money market
|
|
|6,620,591
|
|
|
|36.4
|
|
|
|7,323,414
|
|
|
|40.8
|
|Time deposits less than $100
|
|
|2,807,587
|
|
|
|15.4
|
|
|
|2,297,101
|
|
|
|12.8
|
|Time deposits of $100 or more
|
|
|3,375,365
|
|
|
|18.6
|
|
|
|3,210,328
|
|
|
|17.9
|
|Total deposits
|
|$
|18,186,215
|
|
|
|100.0
|%
|
|$
|17,938,415
|
|
|
|100.0
|%
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
|
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|% Change
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|% Change
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Income statement data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|$
|224,536
|
|
|$
|224,661
|
|
|
|(0.1
|)%
|
|$
|450,424
|
|
|$
|442,437
|
|
|
|1.8
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|6,769
|
|
|
|9,610
|
|
|
|(29.6
|)
|
|
|13,450
|
|
|
|15,177
|
|
|
|(11.4
|)
|Non-interest income
|
|
|26,603
|
|
|
|27,386
|
|
|
|(2.9
|)
|
|
|50,675
|
|
|
|56,094
|
|
|
|(9.7
|)
|Non-interest expense
|
|
|99,131
|
|
|
|89,107
|
|
|
|11.2
|
|
|
|195,809
|
|
|
|182,917
|
|
|
|7.0
|
|Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
|110,503
|
|
|
|114,751
|
|
|
|(3.7
|)
|
|
|221,209
|
|
|
|227,895
|
|
|
|(2.9
|)
|Common stock data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income per share - diluted
|
|$
|0.86
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|
|(3.4
|)%
|
|$
|1.71
|
|
|$
|1.77
|
|
|
|(3.4
|)%
|Net income per share - basic
|
|
|0.86
|
|
|
|0.89
|
|
|
|(3.4
|)
|
|
|1.72
|
|
|
|1.77
|
|
|
|(2.8
|)
|Cash dividends per share
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|
|0.195
|
|
|
|17.9
|
|
|
|0.45
|
|
|
|0.385
|
|
|
|16.9
|
|Book value per share
|
|
|30.97
|
|
|
|28.10
|
|
|
|10.2
|
|
|
|30.97
|
|
|
|28.10
|
|
|
|10.2
|
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|
|
|25.61
|
|
|
|22.63
|
|
|
|13.2
|
|
|
|25.61
|
|
|
|22.63
|
|
|
|13.2
|
|Diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
|
|
|129,079
|
|
|
|128,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|129,022
|
|
|
|128,783
|
|
|
|
|
|End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
|
|
|128,947
|
|
|
|128,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|128,947
|
|
|
|128,616
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance sheet data at period end:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|22,960,731
|
|
|$
|22,220,380
|
|
|
|3.3
|%
|
|$
|22,960,731
|
|
|$
|22,220,380
|
|
|
|3.3
|%
|Total loans
|
|
|17,485,205
|
|
|
|16,763,874
|
|
|
|4.3
|
|
|
|17,485,205
|
|
|
|16,763,874
|
|
|
|4.3
|
|Non-purchased loans
|
|
|15,786,809
|
|
|
|14,183,533
|
|
|
|11.3
|
|
|
|15,786,809
|
|
|
|14,183,533
|
|
|
|11.3
|
|Purchased loans
|
|
|1,698,396
|
|
|
|2,580,341
|
|
|
|(34.2
|)
|
|
|1,698,396
|
|
|
|2,580,341
|
|
|
|(34.2
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|106,642
|
|
|
|104,638
|
|
|
|1.9
|
|
|
|106,642
|
|
|
|104,638
|
|
|
|1.9
|
|Foreclosed assets
|
|
|33,467
|
|
|
|20,662
|
|
|
|62.0
|
|
|
|33,467
|
|
|
|20,662
|
|
|
|62.0
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|2,560,096
|
|
|
|2,617,859
|
|
|
|(2.2
|)
|
|
|2,560,096
|
|
|
|2,617,859
|
|
|
|(2.2
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
|690,304
|
|
|
|702,751
|
|
|
|(1.8
|)
|
|
|690,304
|
|
|
|702,751
|
|
|
|(1.8
|)
|Deposits
|
|
|18,186,215
|
|
|
|17,897,085
|
|
|
|1.6
|
|
|
|18,186,215
|
|
|
|17,897,085
|
|
|
|1.6
|
|Repurchase agreements with customers
|
|
|10,909
|
|
|
|179,851
|
|
|
|(93.9
|)
|
|
|10,909
|
|
|
|179,851
|
|
|
|(93.9
|)
|Other borrowings
|
|
|201,455
|
|
|
|1,766
|
|
|
|11,307.4
|
|
|
|201,455
|
|
|
|1,766
|
|
|
|11,307.4
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|
|223,471
|
|
|
|223,088
|
|
|
|0.2
|
|
|
|223,471
|
|
|
|223,088
|
|
|
|0.2
|
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
|119,635
|
|
|
|119,077
|
|
|
|0.5
|
|
|
|119,635
|
|
|
|119,077
|
|
|
|0.5
|
|Unfunded balance of closed loans
|
|
|11,167,055
|
|
|
|11,999,661
|
|
|
|(6.9
|)
|
|
|11,167,055
|
|
|
|11,999,661
|
|
|
|(6.9
|)
|Total common stockholders' equity
|
|
|3,993,247
|
|
|
|3,613,903
|
|
|
|10.5
|
|
|
|3,993,247
|
|
|
|3,613,903
|
|
|
|10.5
|
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities AFS
included in common stockholders' equity
|
|
|19,693
|
|
|
|(46,913
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19,693
|
|
|
|(46,913
|)
|
|
|
|
|Loan, including purchased loans, to deposit ratio
|
|
|96.15
|%
|
|
|93.67
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|96.15
|%
|
|
|93.67
|%
|
|
|
|
|Selected ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets(2)
|
|
|1.95
|%
|
|
|2.10
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.97
|%
|
|
|2.13
|%
|
|
|
|
|Return on average common stockholders' equity(2)
|
|
|11.29
|
|
|
|12.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11.52
|
|
|
|13.03
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) (2)
|
|
|13.70
|
|
|
|16.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14.04
|
|
|
|16.30
|
|
|
|
|
|Average common equity to total average assets
|
|
|17.31
|
|
|
|16.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|17.12
|
|
|
|16.34
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin - FTE(2)
|
|
|4.45
|
|
|
|4.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.49
|
|
|
|4.68
|
|
|
|
|
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|39.30
|
|
|
|35.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|38.89
|
|
|
|36.52
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)
|
|
|0.12
|
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.09
|
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)
|
|
|0.14
|
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.10
|
|
|
|0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)
|
|
|0.15
|
|
|
|0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.15
|
|
|
|0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)
|
|
|0.25
|
|
|
|0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.25
|
|
|
|0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5)
|
|
|0.67
|
|
|
|0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.67
|
|
|0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|Other information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-accrual loans(4)
|
|$
|22,860
|
|
|$
|13,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|22,860
|
|
|$
|13,543
|
|
|
|
|
|Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4)
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,399
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|Impaired purchased loans
|
|
|15,440
|
|
|
|6,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|15,440
|
|
|
|6,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders' equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are
included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
|
|
|9/30/17
|
|
|12/31/17
|
|
|3/31/18
|
|
|6/30/18
|
|
|9/30/18
|
|
|12/31/18
|
|
|3/31/19
|
|
|6/30/19
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amount)
|
|Earnings Summary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|$
|209,722
|
|
|$
|214,831
|
|
|$
|217,776
|
|
|$
|224,661
|
|
|$
|220,614
|
|
|$
|228,382
|
|
|$
|225,888
|
|
|$
|224,536
|
|Federal tax (FTE) adjustment
|
|
|3,014
|
|
|
|2,450
|
|
|
|1,166
|
|
|
|1,151
|
|
|
|1,132
|
|
|
|1,219
|
|
|
|1,207
|
|
|
|1,136
|
|Net interest income (FTE)
|
|
|212,736
|
|
|
|217,281
|
|
|
|218,942
|
|
|
|225,812
|
|
|
|221,746
|
|
|
|229,601
|
|
|
|227,095
|
|
|
|225,672
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|(7,777
|)
|
|
|(9,279
|)
|
|
|(5,567
|)
|
|
|(9,610
|)
|
|
|(41,949
|)
|
|
|(7,271
|)
|
|
|(6,681
|)
|
|
|(6,769
|)
|Non-interest income
|
|
|32,747
|
|
|
|30,213
|
|
|
|28,707
|
|
|
|27,386
|
|
|
|24,121
|
|
|
|27,560
|
|
|
|24,072
|
|
|
|26,603
|
|Non-interest expense
|
|
|(84,399
|)
|
|
|(86,177
|)
|
|
|(93,810
|)
|
|
|(89,107
|)
|
|
|(102,942
|)
|
|
|(94,893
|)
|
|
|(96,678
|)
|
|
|(99,131
|)
|Pretax income (FTE)
|
|
|153,307
|
|
|
|152,038
|
|
|
|148,272
|
|
|
|154,481
|
|
|
|100,976
|
|
|
|154,997
|
|
|
|147,808
|
|
|
|146,375
|
|FTE adjustment
|
|
|(3,014
|)
|
|
|(2,450
|)
|
|
|(1,166
|)
|
|
|(1,151
|)
|
|
|(1,132
|)
|
|
|(1,219
|)
|
|
|(1,207
|)
|
|
|(1,136
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|(54,246
|)
|
|
|(3,434
|)
|
|
|(33,973
|)
|
|
|(38,589
|)
|
|
|(25,665
|)
|
|
|(38,750
|)
|
|
|(35,889
|)
|
|
|(34,726
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|(40
|)
|
|
|10
|
|
|
|11
|
|
|
|10
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|(6
|)
|
|
|(10
|)
|Net income available to
common stockholders
|
|$
|96,007
|
|
|$
|146,164
|
|
|$
|113,144
|
|
|$
|114,751
|
|
|$
|74,180
|
|
|$
|115,031
|
|
|$
|110,706
|
|
|$
|110,503
|
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|
|$
|0.75
|
|
|$
|1.14
|
|
|$
|0.88
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|$
|0.86
|
|
|$
|0.86
|
|Non-interest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|$
|9,729
|
|
|$
|10,058
|
|
|$
|9,525
|
|
|$
|9,704
|
|
|$
|9,730
|
|
|$
|10,585
|
|
|$
|9,722
|
|
|$
|10,291
|
|Trust income
|
|
|1,755
|
|
|
|1,729
|
|
|
|1,793
|
|
|
|1,591
|
|
|
|1,730
|
|
|
|1,821
|
|
|
|1,730
|
|
|
|1,839
|
|BOLI income
|
|
|4,453
|
|
|
|5,166
|
|
|
|7,580
|
|
|
|5,259
|
|
|
|5,321
|
|
|
|5,751
|
|
|
|5,162
|
|
|
|5,178
|
|Other income from purchased loans
|
|
|2,933
|
|
|
|2,009
|
|
|
|1,251
|
|
|
|2,744
|
|
|
|1,418
|
|
|
|2,370
|
|
|
|795
|
|
|
|1,455
|
|Loan service, maintenance and other
fees
|
|
|5,274
|
|
|
|4,289
|
|
|
|4,743
|
|
|
|5,641
|
|
|
|4,724
|
|
|
|5,245
|
|
|
|4,874
|
|
|
|4,565
|
|Net gains on investment securities
|
|
|2,429
|
|
|
|1,201
|
|
|
|17
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|713
|
|Gains (losses) on sales of other assets
|
|
|1,363
|
|
|
|1,899
|
|
|
|1,426
|
|
|
|844
|
|
|
|(518
|)
|
|
|465
|
|
|
|284
|
|
|
|402
|
|Other
|
|
|4,811
|
|
|
|3,862
|
|
|
|2,372
|
|
|
|1,603
|
|
|
|1,716
|
|
|
|1,323
|
|
|
|1,505
|
|
|
|2,160
|
|Total non-interest income
|
|$
|32,747
|
|
|$
|30,213
|
|
|$
|28,707
|
|
|$
|27,386
|
|
|$
|24,121
|
|
|$
|27,560
|
|
|$
|24,072
|
|
|$
|26,603
|
|Non-interest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|$
|35,331
|
|
|$
|38,417
|
|
|$
|45,499
|
|
|$
|41,665
|
|
|$
|41,477
|
|
|$
|41,837
|
|
|$
|44,868
|
|
|$
|47,558
|
|Net occupancy expense
|
|
|13,595
|
|
|
|13,474
|
|
|
|14,150
|
|
|
|13,827
|
|
|
|14,358
|
|
|
|14,027
|
|
|
|14,750
|
|
|
|14,587
|
|Other operating expenses
|
|
|35,473
|
|
|
|34,286
|
|
|
|34,161
|
|
|
|33,615
|
|
|
|47,107
|
|
|
|39,029
|
|
|
|37,060
|
|
|
|36,986
|
|Total non-interest expense
|
|$
|84,399
|
|
|$
|86,177
|
|
|$
|93,810
|
|
|$
|89,107
|
|
|$
|102,942
|
|
|$
|94,893
|
|
|$
|96,678
|
|
|$
|99,131
|
|Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|20,768,493
|
|
|$
|21,275,647
|
|
|$
|22,039,439
|
|
|$
|22,220,380
|
|
|$
|22,086,539
|
|
|$
|22,388,030
|
|
|$
|23,005,652
|
|
|$
|22,960,731
|
|Non-purchased loans
|
|
|12,047,094
|
|
|
|12,733,937
|
|
|
|13,674,561
|
|
|
|14,183,533
|
|
|
|14,440,623
|
|
|
|15,073,791
|
|
|
|15,610,681
|
|
|
|15,786,809
|
|Purchased loans
|
|
|3,731,536
|
|
|
|3,309,092
|
|
|
|2,934,535
|
|
|
|2,580,341
|
|
|
|2,285,168
|
|
|
|2,044,032
|
|
|
|1,864,715
|
|
|
|1,698,396
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|1,975,102
|
|
|
|2,622,796
|
|
|
|2,612,961
|
|
|
|2,617,859
|
|
|
|2,706,156
|
|
|
|2,888,281
|
|
|
|2,781,691
|
|
|
|2,560,096
|
|Deposits
|
|
|16,823,359
|
|
|
|17,192,345
|
|
|
|17,833,672
|
|
|
|17,897,085
|
|
|
|17,822,915
|
|
|
|17,938,415
|
|
|
|18,476,868
|
|
|
|18,186,215
|
|Unfunded balance of closed loans
|
|
|12,519,839
|
|
|
|13,192,439
|
|
|
|12,551,032
|
|
|
|11,999,661
|
|
|
|11,891,247
|
|
|
|11,364,975
|
|
|
|11,544,218
|
|
|
|11,167,055
|
|Common stockholders' equity
|
|
|3,334,740
|
|
|
|3,460,728
|
|
|
|3,526,605
|
|
|
|3,613,903
|
|
|
|3,653,596
|
|
|
|3,770,330
|
|
|
|3,882,643
|
|
|
|3,993,247
|
|Allowance for Loan Losses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance at beginning of period
|
|$
|82,320
|
|
|$
|86,784
|
|
|$
|94,120
|
|
|$
|98,097
|
|
|$
|104,638
|
|
|$
|98,200
|
|
|$
|102,264
|
|
|$
|105,954
|
|Net charge-offs
|
|
|(3,313
|)
|
|
|(1,943
|)
|
|
|(1,590
|)
|
|
|(3,069
|)
|
|
|(48,387
|)
|
|
|(3,207
|)
|
|
|(2,991
|)
|
|
|(6,081
|)
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|7,777
|
|
|
|9,279
|
|
|
|5,567
|
|
|
|9,610
|
|
|
|41,949
|
|
|
|7,271
|
|
|
|6,681
|
|
|
|6,769
|
|Balance at end of period
|
|$
|86,784
|
|
|$
|94,120
|
|
|$
|98,097
|
|
|$
|104,638
|
|
|$
|98,200
|
|
|$
|102,264
|
|
|$
|105,954
|
|
|$
|106,642
|
|Selected Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin - FTE(1)
|
|
|4.84
|%
|
|
|4.72
|%
|
|
|4.69
|%
|
|
|4.66
|%
|
|
|4.47
|%
|
|
|4.55
|%
|
|
|4.53
|%
|
|
|4.45
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|34.38
|
|
|
|34.82
|
|
|
|37.88
|
|
|
|35.19
|
|
|
|41.87
|
|
|
|36.90
|
|
|
|38.49
|
|
|
|39.30
|
|Net charge-offs to average
non-purchased loans(1) (2)
|
|
|0.08
|
|
|
|0.08
|
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|
|1.32
|
|
|
|0.06
|
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|
|0.12
|
|Net charge-offs to average
total loans(1)
|
|
|0.09
|
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|
|1.14
|
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|
|0.14
|
|Nonperforming loans
to total loans(3)
|
|
|0.11
|
|
|
|0.10
|
|
|
|0.09
|
|
|
|0.10
|
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|
|0.22
|
|
|
|0.15
|
|Nonperforming assets to total assets(3)
|
|
|0.20
|
|
|
|0.18
|
|
|
|0.16
|
|
|
|0.15
|
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|
|0.21
|
|
|
|0.25
|
|Allowance for loan losses to
total non-purchased loans(4)
|
|
|0.71
|
|
|
|0.73
|
|
|
|0.71
|
|
|
|0.73
|
|
|
|0.67
|
|
|
|0.67
|
|
|
|0.67
|
|
|
|0.67
|
|Loans past due 30 days or
more, including past due non-
accrual loans, to total loans(3)
|
|
|0.12
|
|
|
|0.15
|
|
|
|0.14
|
|
|
|0.12
|
|
|
|0.17
|
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|
|0.13
|
|
(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(2)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(3)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(4)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis - FTE
Unaudited
|
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Income/
Expense
|
|
|Yield/
Rate
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Income/
Expense
|
|
|Yield/
Rate
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Income/
Expense
|
|
|Yield/
Rate
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|
|Income/
Expense
|
|
|Yield/
Rate
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold
|
|$
|118,761
|
|
|$
|941
|
|
|
|3.18
|%
|
|$
|186,103
|
|
|$
|839
|
|
|
|1.81
|%
|
|$
|93,031
|
|
|$
|1,354
|
|
|
|2.94
|%
|
|$
|148,304
|
|
|$
|1,336
|
|
|
|1.82
|%
|Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|2,172,732
|
|
|
|13,585
|
|
|
|2.51
|
|
|
|2,055,737
|
|
|
|11,476
|
|
|
|2.24
|
|
|
|2,241,370
|
|
|
|28,481
|
|
|
|2.56
|
|
|
|2,058,995
|
|
|
|22,907
|
|
|
|2.24
|
|Tax-exempt - FTE
|
|
|509,119
|
|
|
|4,675
|
|
|
|3.68
|
|
|
|545,173
|
|
|
|5,192
|
|
|
|3.82
|
|
|
|512,348
|
|
|
|9,579
|
|
|
|3.77
|
|
|
|550,942
|
|
|
|10,458
|
|
|
|3.83
|
|Non-purchased loans - FTE
|
|
|15,760,582
|
|
|
|250,235
|
|
|
|6.37
|
|
|
|13,892,522
|
|
|
|210,446
|
|
|
|6.08
|
|
|
|15,622,442
|
|
|
|496,276
|
|
|
|6.41
|
|
|
|13,453,745
|
|
|
|400,933
|
|
|
|6.01
|
|Purchased loans
|
|
|1,785,374
|
|
|
|28,519
|
|
|
|6.41
|
|
|
|2,757,235
|
|
|
|46,862
|
|
|
|6.82
|
|
|
|1,866,130
|
|
|
|58,714
|
|
|
|6.34
|
|
|
|2,968,315
|
|
|
|97,839
|
|
|
|6.65
|
|Total earning assets - FTE
|
|
|20,346,568
|
|
|
|297,955
|
|
|
|5.87
|
|
|
|19,436,770
|
|
|
|274,815
|
|
|
|5.67
|
|
|
|20,335,321
|
|
|
|594,404
|
|
|
|5.89
|
|
|
|19,180,301
|
|
|
|533,473
|
|
|
|5.61
|
|Non-interest earning assets
|
|
|2,342,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,446,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,280,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,403,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|22,689,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|21,882,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|22,615,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|21,583,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Savings and interest bearing transaction
|
|$
|9,640,727
|
|
|$
|37,510
|
|
|
|1.56
|%
|
|$
|10,248,619
|
|
|$
|29,249
|
|
|
|1.14
|%
|
|$
|9,586,233
|
|
|$
|73,613
|
|
|
|1.55
|%
|
|$
|10,054,064
|
|
|$
|51,818
|
|
|
|1.04
|%
|Time deposits of $100 or more
|
|
|3,137,419
|
|
|
|16,698
|
|
|
|2.13
|
|
|
|3,182,463
|
|
|
|11,027
|
|
|
|1.39
|
|
|
|3,153,873
|
|
|
|32,252
|
|
|
|2.06
|
|
|
|3,109,697
|
|
|
|19,808
|
|
|
|1.28
|
|Other time deposits
|
|
|2,580,584
|
|
|
|13,184
|
|
|
|2.05
|
|
|
|1,449,406
|
|
|
|3,556
|
|
|
|0.98
|
|
|
|2,508,405
|
|
|
|24,614
|
|
|
|1.98
|
|
|
|1,447,687
|
|
|
|6,598
|
|
|
|0.92
|
|Total interest bearing deposits
|
|
|15,358,730
|
|
|
|67,392
|
|
|
|1.76
|
|
|
|14,880,488
|
|
|
|43,832
|
|
|
|1.18
|
|
|
|15,248,511
|
|
|
|130,479
|
|
|
|1.73
|
|
|
|14,611,448
|
|
|
|78,224
|
|
|
|1.08
|
|Repurchase agreements with customers
|
|
|11,101
|
|
|
|11
|
|
|
|0.41
|
|
|
|161,246
|
|
|
|385
|
|
|
|0.96
|
|
|
|16,616
|
|
|
|33
|
|
|
|0.40
|
|
|
|136,975
|
|
|
|544
|
|
|
|0.80
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|70,390
|
|
|
|19
|
|
|
|0.11
|
|
|
|35,573
|
|
|
|46
|
|
|
|0.52
|
|
|
|169,439
|
|
|
|1,408
|
|
|
|1.68
|
|
|
|100,398
|
|
|
|679
|
|
|
|1.36
|
|Subordinated notes
|
|
|223,419
|
|
|
|3,181
|
|
|
|5.71
|
|
|
|223,041
|
|
|
|3,180
|
|
|
|5.72
|
|
|
|223,370
|
|
|
|6,326
|
|
|
|5.71
|
|
|
|222,994
|
|
|
|6,326
|
|
|
|5.72
|
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
|119,559
|
|
|
|1,680
|
|
|
|5.64
|
|
|
|119,006
|
|
|
|1,560
|
|
|
|5.26
|
|
|
|119,486
|
|
|
|3,392
|
|
|
|5.72
|
|
|
|118,935
|
|
|
|2,946
|
|
|
|5.00
|
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|15,783,199
|
|
|
|72,283
|
|
|
|1.84
|
|
|
|15,419,354
|
|
|
|49,003
|
|
|
|1.27
|
|
|
|15,777,422
|
|
|
|141,638
|
|
|
|1.81
|
|
|
|15,190,750
|
|
|
|88,719
|
|
|
|1.18
|
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
|2,723,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,717,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,740,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,691,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|252,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|176,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|223,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|172,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|18,758,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|18,312,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|18,741,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|18,054,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stockholders' equity
|
|
|3,927,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,566,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,871,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,525,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|3,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|$
|22,689,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|21,882,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|22,615,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|21,583,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income - FTE
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|225,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|225,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|452,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|444,754
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin - FTE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.45
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.66
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.49
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.68
|%
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Calculation of Average Tangible Common
Stockholders' Equity and the Annualized Return on
Average Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
Unaudited
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Net income available to common stockholders
|
|$
|110,503
|
|
|$
|114,751
|
|
|$
|221,209
|
|
|$
|227,895
|
|Average common stockholders' equity before
noncontrolling interest
|
|$
|3,927,522
|
|
|$
|3,566,944
|
|
|$
|3,871,065
|
|
|$
|3,525,849
|
|Less average intangible assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangibles, net of
accumulated amortization
|
|
|(31,225
|)
|
|
|(43,862
|)
|
|
|(32,822
|)
|
|
|(45,483
|)
|Total average intangibles
|
|
|(692,014
|)
|
|
|(704,651
|)
|
|
|(693,611
|)
|
|
|(706,272
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|
|$
|3,235,508
|
|
|$
|2,862,293
|
|
|$
|3,177,454
|
|
|$
|2,819,577
|
|Return on average common stockholders' equity(1)
|
|
|11.29
|%
|
|
|12.90
|%
|
|
|11.52
|%
|
|
|13.03
|%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1)
|
|
|13.70
|%
|
|
|16.08
|%
|
|
|14.04
|%
|
|
|16.30
|%
(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
Calculation of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders' Equity and Tangible
Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Total common stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|
|$
|3,993,247
|
|
|$
|3,613,903
|
|Less intangible assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
|(29,515
|)
|
|
|(41,962
|)
|Total intangibles
|
|
|(690,304
|)
|
|
|(702,751
|)
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity
|
|$
|3,302,943
|
|
|$
|2,911,152
|
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|128,947
|
|
|
|128,616
|
|Book value per common share
|
|$
|30.97
|
|
|$
|28.10
|
|Tangible book value per common share
|
|$
|25.61
|
|
|$
|22.63
|
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders'
Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common
Stockholders' Equity to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
|Total common stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest
|
|$
|3,993,247
|
|
|$
|3,613,903
|
|Less intangible assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
|(29,515
|)
|
|
|(41,962
|)
|Total intangibles
|
|
|(690,304
|)
|
|
|(702,751
|)
|Total tangible common stockholders' equity
|
|$
|3,302,943
|
|
|$
|2,911,152
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|22,960,731
|
|
|$
|22,220,380
|
|Less intangible assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|
|
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
|(29,515
|)
|
|
|(41,962
|)
|Total intangibles
|
|
|(690,304
|)
|
|
|(702,751
|)
|Total tangible assets
|
|$
|22,270,427
|
|
|$
|21,517,629
|
|Ratio of total common stockholders' equity to total assets
|
|
|17.39
|%
|
|
|16.26
|%
|Ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total
tangible assets
|
|
|14.83
|%
|
|
|13.53
|%
Source: Bank OZK
