Bank OZK Announces Hiring of Executive Vice President, Director of Marketing and Consumer Strategies 





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) (the "Bank") has hired Carmen McClennon for its newly created role of Executive Vice President, Director of Marketing and Consumer Strategies. McClennon will lead consumer banking strategy and design at Bank OZK, as the Bank looks to advance this key market segment. Additionally, she will oversee all aspects of the Bank's brand and business line advertising, marketing and communications efforts.



McClennon has over two decades of experience in consumer banking including enhancing sales and customer experiences, and developing and integrating digital and traditional channels for banks with a national and multi-national scope.

Most recently, McClennon led customer and product strategy at First Citizen's Bank, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. She began her career at Royal Bank of Canada, including service leading digital and branch channels at RBC Bank, USA. Her experience also includes leading the consumer bank integration at Key Bank for the First Niagara Bank merger.

"Carmen McClennon's expertise in leading consumer banking strategy design and execution on a national level will help Bank OZK further leverage the capacity in our retail franchise," stated Cindy Wolfe, Chief Banking Officer at Bank OZK. "Under Carmen's leadership, we expect to expedite the development and deployment of compelling value propositions, supported by omni-channel delivery. Carmen's formidable skills will allow us to advance our outstanding teams, processes, technology and culture and position us for further growth," Wolfe added.

McClennon received a Master of Business Administration from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia and is a graduate of the University of Victoria in Victoria British Columbia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the #1 bank in the nation in its asset size thirteen times in eight consecutive years. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 254 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $22.96 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2019. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank's investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336 Media Contact: Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217

