Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) (the "Company"), a $1.442 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.6 million or $0.20 per share - diluted, compared with net income of $3.6 million or $0.22 per share - diluted for the same period of 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.0 million or $0.33 per share - diluted, compared with net income of $6.9 million or $0.42 per share - diluted for the same period of 2018.
The current year includes the benefits of our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants National Bank of Sacramento ("Merchants"). In May, we successfully converted all of Merchant's computer records onto our core system. As previously announced, the Company's subsidiary bank, which had been operating under multiple names, simultaneously changed the name for all locations to Merchants Bank of Commerce. To date, acquisition related costs have totaled $2.3 million and costs related to the name change have totaled $464 thousand. All significant costs for these two projects have now been absorbed.
Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: "I am very pleased with our second quarter accomplishments which are the result of the hard work of our dedicated and talented employees. The changes made during the second quarter reflect the continued execution of our strategic plan. I am particularly excited that with the successful integration of Merchant's data systems along with our name change, we now operate our bank under one name and one computer system. These changes will lead to greater efficiencies and reinforce a consistent message throughout our company."
Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2019:
- Net income of $3.6 million was an increase of $26 thousand (1%) from $3.6 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.20 per share - diluted was a decrease of $0.02 (9%) from $0.22 per share - diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of 1,834,142 shares of common stock issued during the first quarter of 2019 as part of our acquisition of Merchants.
- Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $376 thousand. Costs related to the name change of our subsidiary bank totaled $464 thousand.
- Net interest income increased $1.9 million (17%) to $13.5 million compared to $11.6 million for the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average assets decreased to 1.01% compared to 1.14% for the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average equity decreased to 8.93% compared to 11.32% for the same period in the prior year.
- Average loans totaled $1.028 billion, an increase of $106 million (11%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
- Average earning assets totaled $1.353 billion, an increase of $145 million (12%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
- Average deposits totaled $1.218 billion, an increase of $163 million (15%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
-Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.054 billion, an increase of $170 million (19%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
-Average certificates of deposit totaled $164.1 million, a decrease of $6.7 million (4%) compared to same period in the prior year.
- The Company's efficiency ratio was 65.9% compared to 61.2% during the same period in the prior year.
-The Company's efficiency ratio of 65.9% for the second quarter of 2019 includes $376 thousand in acquisition costs and $464 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 60.1%.
- Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 totaled $13.5 million or 0.94% of total assets, an increase of $9.1 million since June 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.3 million commercial real estate loan.
- Book value per common share was $9.22 at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.97 at June 30, 2018.
- Tangible book value per common share was $8.29 at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.85 at June 30, 2018.
Financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2019:
- Net income of $6.0 million ($0.33 per share - diluted) was a decrease of $909 thousand (13%) from $6.9 million ($0.42 per share - diluted) earned during the same period in the prior year.
- Acquisition costs associated with our acquisition of Merchants totaled $2.3 million. Costs related to the name change of our subsidiary bank totaled $464 thousand.
- Net interest income increased $3.6 million (16%) to $26.5 million compared to $22.9 million for the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average assets decreased to 0.83% compared to 1.10% for the same period in the prior year.
- Return on average equity decreased to 7.59% compared to 10.84% for the same period in the prior year.
- Average loans totaled $1.011 billion, an increase of $107 million (12%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
- Average earning assets totaled $1.345 billion, an increase of $150 million (13%) compared the same period in the prior year.
- Average deposits totaled $1.221 billion, an increase of $158 million (15%) compared the same period in the prior year.
-Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.055 billion, an increase of $169 million (19%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
-Average certificates of deposit totaled $165.8 million, a decrease of $10.6 million (6%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
- The Company's efficiency ratio was 71.7% compared to 63.1% for the same period in the prior year.
-The Company's efficiency ratio of 71.7% for the first six months of 2019 includes $2.3 million in acquisition costs and $464 thousand in name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 62.0%.
- Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 totaled $13.5 million or 0.94% of total assets, an increase of $9.3 million since December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets results from one $10.3 million commercial real estate loan.
- Book value per common share was $9.22 at June 30, 2019 compared to $8.47 at December 31, 2018.
- Tangible book value per common share was $8.29 at June 30, 2019 compared to $8.36 at December 31, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management's expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 1
|
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
|
|(amounts in thousands except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|For The Six Months Ended
|
|Net income, average assets and
|
|June 30,
|
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|average shareholders' equity
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Net income
|
|$
|3,644
|
|
|$
|3,618
|
|
|$
|2,306
|
|
|$
|5,950
|
|$
|6,859
|
|Average total assets
|
|$
|1,450,725
|
|
|$
|1,276,697
|
|
|$
|1,425,860
|
|
|$
|1,438,361
|
|$
|1,262,710
|
|Average total earning assets
|
|$
|1,353,200
|
|
|$
|1,208,281
|
|
|$
|1,337,006
|
|
|$
|1,345,177
|
|$
|1,195,154
|
|Average shareholders' equity
|
|$
|163,598
|
|
|$
|128,181
|
|
|$
|152,705
|
|
|$
|158,182
|
|$
|127,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selected performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|
|1.01
|%
|
|
|1.14
|%
|
|
|0.66
|%
|
|
|0.83
|%
|
|1.10
|%
|Return on average equity
|
|
|8.93
|%
|
|
|11.32
|%
|
|
|6.12
|%
|
|
|7.59
|%
|
|10.84
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|
|65.9
|%
|
|
|61.2
|%
|
|
|77.7
|%
|
|
|71.7
|%
|
|63.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share and per share amounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares - basic (1)
|
|
|18,134
|
|
|
|16,245
|
|
|
|17,489
|
|
|
|17,816
|
|
|16,237
|
|Weighted average shares - diluted (1)
|
|
|18,194
|
|
|
|16,325
|
|
|
|17,552
|
|
|
|17,878
|
|
|16,319
|
|Earnings per share - basic
|
|$
|0.20
|
|
|$
|0.22
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.33
|
|$
|0.42
|
|Earnings per share - diluted
|
|$
|0.20
|
|
|$
|0.22
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.33
|
|$
|0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|
|At March 31,
|
|
|
|Share and per share amounts
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares outstanding (2)
|
|
|18,214
|
|
|
|16,318
|
|
|
|18,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per common share (2)
|
|$
|9.22
|
|
|$
|7.97
|
|
|$
|8.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)
|
|$
|8.29
|
|
|$
|7.85
|
|
|$
|7.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital ratios (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bank of Commerce Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|12.56
|%
|
|
|12.15
|%
|
|
|12.40
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|13.41
|%
|
|
|13.07
|%
|
|
|13.25
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|15.35
|%
|
|
|15.20
|%
|
|
|15.19
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|11.08
|%
|
|
|11.07
|%
|
|
|11.05
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity ratio (5)
|
|
|10.59
|%
|
|
|10.02
|%
|
|
|9.97
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Merchants Bank of Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|14.06
|%
|
|
|12.51
|%
|
|
|13.98
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
|14.06
|%
|
|
|12.51
|%
|
|
|13.98
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital ratio
|
|
|15.16
|%
|
|
|13.72
|%
|
|
|15.08
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|11.61
|%
|
|
|10.60
|%
|
|
|11.66
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non participative in dividends or voting rights.
|
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
|
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders' equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
|
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.
BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.442 billion, gross loans of $1.037 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $12 million, total deposits of $1.236 billion, and shareholders' equity of $168 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 2
|LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At March 31,
|
|
|
|% of
|
|
|
|% of
|
|Change
|
|
|
|% of
|
|2019
|
|
|Total
|
|2018
|
|
|Total
|
|Amount
|
|%
|
|2019
|
|
|Total
|Commercial
|$
|152,303
|
|
|15
|%
|
|$
|139,670
|
|
|15
|%
|
|$
|12,633
|
|
|9
|
|%
|
|$
|149,575
|
|
|14
|%
|Real estate - construction and land development
|
|37,685
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|21,292
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|16,393
|
|
|77
|
|%
|
|
|30,335
|
|
|3
|
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|
|468,706
|
|
|45
|
|
|
|427,088
|
|
|46
|
|
|
|41,618
|
|
|10
|
|%
|
|
|469,048
|
|
|46
|
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|
|210,711
|
|
|21
|
|
|
|199,412
|
|
|21
|
|
|
|11,299
|
|
|6
|
|%
|
|
|209,099
|
|
|20
|
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|
|35,162
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|39,424
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|(4,262
|)
|
|(11
|)
|%
|
|
|36,145
|
|
|3
|
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|
|67,092
|
|
|6
|
|
|
|33,391
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|33,701
|
|
|101
|
|%
|
|
|68,092
|
|
|7
|
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|
|23,656
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|28,879
|
|
|3
|
|
|
|(5,223
|)
|
|(18
|)
|%
|
|
|26,162
|
|
|3
|
|Consumer and other
|
|41,409
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|47,660
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|(6,251
|)
|
|(13
|)
|%
|
|
|46,150
|
|
|4
|
|Gross loans
|
|1,036,724
|
|
|100
|%
|
|
|936,816
|
|
|100
|%
|
|
|99,908
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|1,034,606
|
|
|100
|%
|Deferred fees and costs
|
|2,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,992
|
|
|
|
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
|1,038,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|938,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|100,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,036,598
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|(12,445
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(12,388
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(57
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(12,242
|)
|
|
|
|Net loans
|$
|1,026,284
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|926,191
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|100,093
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,024,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average loans
|$
|1,028,187
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|922,687
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|105,500
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|$
|993,261
|
|
|
|
|Average yield on loans during the quarter
|
|5.01
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.85
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.91
|%
|
|
|
|Average yield on loans during the year
|
|4.96
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|4.89
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.91
|%
|
|
|
The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.037 billion at June 30, 2019, compared with $937 million and $1.035 billion at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively, an increase of $100 million and $2 million, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, Merchants Holding Company acquisition provided an additional $85.3 million of loans. At June 30, 2019, gross loans from the acquisition totaled $83.4 million.
The average yield on loans during the quarter was 5.01% compared to 4.85% and 4.91% for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan was placed on nonaccrual status. The uncollected interest on the loan was reversed which reduced our average yield on loans by 5 basis points. During the second quarter of 2019, we received a loan prepayment penalty that increased the average yield by 5 basis points.
Gross loan balances in the table above include a fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants during the first quarter of 2019 of $2.0 million and $2.2 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. We recorded $48 thousand and $195 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 3
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At March 31,
|
|
|
|
|% of
|
|
|
|% of
|
|Change
|
|
|
|% of
|
|
|2019
|
|
|Total
|
|2018
|
|
|Total
|
|Amount
|
|%
|
|2019
|
|
|Total
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|21,306
|
|
|7
|%
|
|$
|23,996
|
|
|8
|%
|
|$
|(2,690
|)
|
|(11
|)
|%
|
|$
|32,104
|
|
|9
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
|19,319
|
|
|6
|
|
|
|15,690
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|3,629
|
|
|23
|
|%
|
|
|30,425
|
|
|9
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|40,625
|
|
|13
|
|
|
|39,686
|
|
|13
|
|
|
|939
|
|
|2
|
|%
|
|
|62,529
|
|
|18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. government and agencies
|
|
|44,837
|
|
|14
|
|
|
|38,994
|
|
|14
|
|
|
|5,843
|
|
|15
|
|%
|
|
|46,451
|
|
|13
|
|Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|
|
|45,003
|
|
|14
|
|
|
|58,479
|
|
|20
|
|
|
|(13,476
|)
|
|(23
|)
|%
|
|
|48,935
|
|
|14
|
|Residential mortgage backed securities and
collateralized mortgage obligations
|
|
|168,085
|
|
|50
|
|
|
|121,218
|
|
|43
|
|
|
|46,867
|
|
|39
|
|%
|
|
|171,814
|
|
|47
|
|Corporate securities
|
|
|2,978
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|3,987
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|(1,009
|)
|
|(25
|)
|%
|
|
|2,958
|
|
|1
|
|Commercial mortgage backed securities
|
|
|24,868
|
|
|8
|
|
|
|24,742
|
|
|9
|
|
|
|126
|
|
|1
|
|%
|
|
|23,864
|
|
|7
|
|Other asset backed securities
|
|
|48
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|219
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|(171
|)
|
|(78
|)
|%
|
|
|95
|
|
|—
|
|Total investment securities - AFS
|
|
|285,819
|
|
|87
|
|
|
|247,639
|
|
|87
|
|
|
|38,180
|
|
|15
|
|%
|
|
|294,117
|
|
|82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash, cash equivalents and
investment securities
|
|$
|326,444
|
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|287,325
|
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|39,119
|
|
|14
|
|%
|
|$
|356,646
|
|
|100
|%
|Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - nominal
|
|
|2.81
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|2.56
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.83
|%
|
|
|
|Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks and investment securities
during the quarter - tax equivalent
|
|
|2.92
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|2.72
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.95
|%
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2019, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $21.3 million and interest-bearing deposits of $19.3 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.
Investment securities totaled $285.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared with $247.6 million and $294.1 million at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, the Merchants acquisition included securities with a par value of $107.4 million. Management elected to sell securities with a par value of $67.8 million and $18.5 million during the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $92 thousand and $33 thousand for the first and second quarters of 2019, respectively.
Average securities balances and weighted average tax equivalent yields for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $289.4 million and 2.98% compared to $256.6 million and 2.82%, respectively.
At June 30, 2019, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $3.4 million compared with net unrealized losses of $4.9 million and $701 thousand at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The changes in net unrealized losses on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 4
|DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At March 31,
|
|
|
|% of
|
|
|
|% of
|
|
|Change
|
|
|
|% of
|
|2019
|
|Total
|
|2018
|
|Total
|
|Amount
|
|%
|
|2019
|
|Total
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|397,349
|
|32
|%
|
|$
|316,347
|
|30
|%
|
|$
|81,002
|
|
|26
|
|%
|
|$
|385,696
|
|31
|%
|Demand - interest-bearing
|
|238,175
|
|19
|
|
|
|217,674
|
|21
|
|
|
|20,501
|
|
|9
|
|%
|
|
|241,292
|
|19
|
|Money market
|
|300,847
|
|24
|
|
|
|247,413
|
|23
|
|
|
|53,434
|
|
|22
|
|%
|
|
|311,853
|
|25
|
|Total demand
|
|936,371
|
|75
|
|
|
|781,434
|
|74
|
|
|
|154,937
|
|
|20
|
|%
|
|
|938,841
|
|75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Savings
|
|138,591
|
|11
|
|
|
|106,170
|
|10
|
|
|
|32,421
|
|
|31
|
|%
|
|
|139,237
|
|11
|
|Total non-maturing deposits
|
|1,074,962
|
|86
|
|
|
|887,604
|
|84
|
|
|
|187,358
|
|
|21
|
|%
|
|
|1,078,078
|
|86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Certificates of deposit
|
|160,556
|
|14
|
|
|
|166,925
|
|16
|
|
|
|(6,369
|)
|
|(4
|)
|%
|
|
|170,216
|
|14
|
|Total deposits
|$
|1,235,518
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|1,054,529
|
|100
|%
|
|$
|180,989
|
|
|17
|
|%
|
|$
|1,248,294
|
|100
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits at June 30, 2019, increased $181 million or 17% to $1.236 billion compared to June 30, 2018 and decreased $13 million or 4% annualized compared to March 31, 2019. Total non-maturing deposits increased $187.4 million or 21% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $3.2 million or less than 1% annualized compared to March 31, 2019. Certificates of deposit decreased $6.4 million or 4% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $9.7 million or 23% annualized compared to March 31, 2019.
During the first quarter of 2019, Merchants Holding Company acquisition provided an additional $190.2 million of deposits. The decrease in the acquired deposits of $16.5 million at June 30, 2019 is not attributable to the loss of any significant relationships. As illustrated in the following table, legacy deposits have experienced their seasonal decline, while wholesale time deposits have matured and were not renewed.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 5
|YEAR TO DATE CHANGES IN DEPOSITS
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|Change In Acquired
|
|Change In Legacy
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquired
|
|Deposits For The Five
|
|Deposits For The Six
|
|
|
|Legacy Deposits
|
|Merchants Deposits
|
|Months Ended
|
|Months Ended
|
|Deposits At
|
|At December 31,
|
|At January 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|At June 30,
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2019
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|$
|347,199
|
|$
|51,880
|
|$
|(2,777
|)
|
|$
|1,047
|
|
|$
|397,349
|Demand - interest-bearing
|
|252,202
|
|
|28,231
|
|
|(5,695
|)
|
|
|(36,563
|)
|
|
|238,175
|Money market
|
|265,093
|
|
|43,316
|
|
|(1,805
|)
|
|
|(5,757
|)
|
|
|300,847
|Total demand
|
|864,494
|
|
|123,427
|
|
|(10,277
|)
|
|
|(41,273
|)
|
|
|936,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Savings
|
|114,840
|
|
|28,786
|
|
|(1,998
|)
|
|
|(3,037
|)
|
|
|138,591
|Total non-maturing deposits
|
|979,334
|
|
|152,213
|
|
|(12,275
|)
|
|
|(44,310
|)
|
|
|1,074,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Certificates of deposit
|
|152,382
|
|
|38,003
|
|
|(4,174
|)
|
|
|(25,655
|)
|
|
|160,556
|Total deposits
|$
|1,131,716
|
|$
|190,216
|
|$
|(16,449
|)
|
|$
|(69,965
|)
|
|$
|1,235,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 6
|WHOLESALE AND RECIPROCAL DEPOSITS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|At March 31,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|CDARS / ICS reciprocal deposits
|$
|60,492
|
|$
|60,538
|
|$
|65,192
|Online listing service wholesale time deposits
|
|248
|
|
|25,491
|
|
|1,683
|Total wholesale and reciprocal deposits
|$
|60,740
|
|$
|86,029
|
|$
|66,875
For calendar quarters prior to April 1, 2018, CDARS/ ICS reciprocal deposits were considered to be brokered deposits by regulatory authorities and were reported as such on quarterly Call Reports. With passage of The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act in May 2018, this is no longer so.
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS
The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 7
|AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
|2017
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|0.54
|%
|
|
|0.49
|%
|
|
|0.45
|%
|
|
|0.42
|%
|
|
|0.41
|%
|
|
|0.41
|%
|
|
|0.42
|%
|
|
|0.43
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits and
noninterest-bearing demand
|
|0.37
|%
|
|
|0.34
|%
|
|
|0.31
|%
|
|
|0.29
|%
|
|
|0.29
|%
|
|
|0.29
|%
|
|
|0.30
|%
|
|
|0.31
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities
|
|0.74
|%
|
|
|0.67
|%
|
|
|0.61
|%
|
|
|0.64
|%
|
|
|0.68
|%
|
|
|0.60
|%
|
|
|0.59
|%
|
|
|0.60
|%
|All interest-bearing liabilities and
noninterest-bearing demand
|
|0.52
|%
|
|
|0.46
|%
|
|
|0.42
|%
|
|
|0.45
|%
|
|
|0.50
|%
|
|
|0.43
|%
|
|
|0.42
|%
|
|
|0.43
|%
INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 8
|SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|Change
|
|March 31,
|
|Change
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Amount
|
|%
|
|2019
|
|Amount
|
|%
|Interest income
|$
|15,127
|
|$
|12,990
|
|$
|2,137
|
|
|16
|
|%
|
|$
|14,427
|
|$
|700
|
|
|5
|
|%
|Interest expense
|
|1,632
|
|
|1,410
|
|
|222
|
|
|16
|
|%
|
|
|1,423
|
|
|209
|
|
|15
|
|%
|Net interest income
|
|13,495
|
|
|11,580
|
|
|1,915
|
|
|17
|
|%
|
|
|13,004
|
|
|491
|
|
|4
|
|%
|Provision for loan
and lease losses
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|%
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|%
|Noninterest income
|
|1,100
|
|
|962
|
|
|138
|
|
|14
|
|%
|
|
|1,057
|
|
|43
|
|
|4
|
|%
|Noninterest expense
|
|9,611
|
|
|7,671
|
|
|1,940
|
|
|25
|
|%
|
|
|10,923
|
|
|(1,312
|)
|
|(12
|)
|%
|Income before provision
for income taxes
|
|4,984
|
|
|4,871
|
|
|113
|
|
|2
|
|%
|
|
|3,138
|
|
|1,846
|
|
|59
|
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|
|1,340
|
|
|1,253
|
|
|87
|
|
|7
|
|%
|
|
|832
|
|
|508
|
|
|61
|
|%
|Net income
|$
|3,644
|
|$
|3,618
|
|$
|26
|
|
|1
|
|%
|
|$
|2,306
|
|$
|1,338
|
|
|58
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.20
|
|$
|0.22
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|
|(9
|)
|%
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.07
|
|
|54
|
|%
|Average basic shares
|
|18,134
|
|
|16,245
|
|
|1,889
|
|
|12
|
|%
|
|
|17,489
|
|
|645
|
|
|4
|
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.20
|
|$
|0.22
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|
|(9
|)
|%
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.07
|
|
|54
|
|%
|Average diluted shares
|
|18,194
|
|
|16,325
|
|
|1,869
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|17,552
|
|
|642
|
|
|4
|
|%
|Dividends declared per
common share
|$
|0.05
|
|$
|0.04
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|25
|
|%
|
|$
|0.04
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|25
|
|%
Second Quarter of 2019 Compared With Second Quarter of 2018
Net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $26 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2018. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.9 million higher and noninterest income was $138 thousand higher. These positive changes were offset by noninterest expenses that were $1.9 million higher and the provision for income taxes was $87 thousand higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.9 million compared to the same period a year ago.
Interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $2.1 million or 16% to $15.1 million.
- Interest and fees on loans increased $1.7 million due to a $105.5 million increase in average loan balances and a 16 basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
- Interest on securities increased $370 thousand due to a $32.9 million increase in average securities balances and a 21 basis point increase in average yield on the securities portfolio.
- Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks increased $84 thousand due to a $6.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances, and a 60 basis point increase in average yield.
Interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $222 thousand or 16% to $1.6 million.
- Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $362 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $99.7 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $6.7 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 13 basis points.
- Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco decreased $75 thousand. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter were $30.0 million compared to $55.3 million in the same quarter a year ago.
- Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $65 thousand. During the current quarter, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.
Provision for loan and lease losses
As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. However, net loan loss recoveries totaled $203 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the second quarter of 2018.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $138 thousand compared to the second quarter for 2018. Gains on sale of investment securities increased $29 thousand and dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco stock increased $29 thousand.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.9 million compared to the same period a year previous, which included:
- $464 thousand in costs related to the name change.
- $376 thousand in acquisition costs.
- $739 thousand increase in operating expenses from the Merchants acquisition.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 65.9% for the second quarter of 2019 (60.1% (non-GAAP) exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change costs). The ratio during the same period in 2018 was 61.2%. Management believes the efficiency ratio exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change cost is a useful measure because it provides more meaningful period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the Company's performance.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million was an effective tax rate of 26.9%. The tax provision for the second quarter of the prior year was $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $4.9 million for an effective tax rate of 25.7%. The current quarter includes $28 thousand, of acquisition costs which are not tax deductible.
Second Quarter of 2019 Compared With First Quarter of 2019
Net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $491 thousand higher, noninterest income was $43 thousand higher and noninterest expense was $1.3 million lower. These positive changes were offset by the provision for income taxes that was $508 thousand higher.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $491 thousand over the prior quarter. The second quarter includes three months of income and expense associated with the January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants. The first quarter includes two months.
Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $700 thousand or 5% to $15.1 million.
- Interest and fees on loans increased $816 thousand due to a $34.9 million increase in average loan balances and a ten basis point increase in the average yield on the loan portfolio.
- Interest on investment securities decreased $90 thousand due to a $14.1 million decrease in average securities balances partially offset by a 27 basis point increase in average yield on the investment portfolio.
- Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $26 thousand due to a $4.6 million decrease in average balances.
Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $209 thousand or 15% to $1.6 million.
- Interest expense on deposits increased $113 thousand as average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $6.6 million, average certificates of deposit decreased $3.4 million and the average rate paid on these deposits increased by five basis points.
- Interest expense on borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco increased $137 thousand. Average Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings outstanding in the current quarter were $30.0 million, compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter
- Interest expense on other term debt and junior subordinated debentures decreased $41 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019 we completed the early repayment and termination of our senior debt agreement.
Provision for loan and lease losses
As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics. However, net loan loss recoveries totaled $203 thousand for the current quarter and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $43 thousand, the increase was not concentrated in any one item.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $1.3 million. The decrease was due to a $1.6 million decrease in acquisition costs partially offset by $464 thousand increase in name change costs.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 65.9% for the second quarter of 2019 (60.1% (non-GAAP) exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change costs). The ratio during the prior quarter was 77.7% (64.0% exclusive of acquisition costs). Management believes the efficiency ratio exclusive of non-recurring acquisition and name change cost is a useful measure because it provides more meaningful period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the Company's performance.
Income Tax Provision
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our income tax provision of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million was an effective tax rate of 26.9%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $832 thousand on pre-tax income of $3.1 million was an effective tax rate of 26.5%. The current and prior quarter include $28 thousand and $150 thousand, respectively, of acquisition costs which are not tax deductible.
Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share - diluted are summarized in Table 8 presented earlier in this press release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 9a
|NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|March 31, 2019
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Yield /
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Yield /
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Yield /
|
|
|Balance
|
|Interest(1)
|
|Rate (5)
|
|Balance
|
|Interest(1)
|
|Rate (5)
|
|Balance
|
|Interest(1)
|
|Rate (5)
|Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loans (2)
|
|$
|1,028,187
|
|$
|12,847
|
|5.01
|%
|
|$
|922,687
|
|$
|11,164
|
|4.85
|%
|
|$
|993,261
|
|$
|12,031
|
|4.91
|%
|Taxable securities
|
|
|249,907
|
|
|1,733
|
|2.78
|%
|
|
|206,247
|
|
|1,278
|
|2.49
|%
|
|
|253,068
|
|
|1,764
|
|2.83
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|
|
|39,501
|
|
|328
|
|3.33
|%
|
|
|50,306
|
|
|413
|
|3.29
|%
|
|
|50,454
|
|
|387
|
|3.11
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks
|
|
|35,605
|
|
|219
|
|2.47
|%
|
|
|29,041
|
|
|135
|
|1.86
|%
|
|
|40,223
|
|
|245
|
|2.47
|%
|Average interest-
earning assets
|
|
|1,353,200
|
|
|15,127
|
|4.48
|%
|
|
|1,208,281
|
|
|12,990
|
|4.31
|%
|
|
|1,337,006
|
|
|14,427
|
|4.38
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|21,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|19,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|21,392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|15,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|
|
|16,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|42,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|32,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|41,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average total assets
|
|$
|1,450,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,276,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,425,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing demand
|
|$
|238,840
|
|
|129
|
|0.22
|%
|
|$
|225,927
|
|
|80
|
|0.14
|%
|
|$
|243,376
|
|
|126
|
|0.21
|%
|Money market
|
|
|296,326
|
|
|380
|
|0.51
|%
|
|
|241,724
|
|
|135
|
|0.22
|%
|
|
|293,396
|
|
|289
|
|0.40
|%
|Savings
|
|
|139,307
|
|
|123
|
|0.35
|%
|
|
|107,108
|
|
|64
|
|0.24
|%
|
|
|131,081
|
|
|111
|
|0.34
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|164,084
|
|
|497
|
|1.21
|%
|
|
|170,824
|
|
|488
|
|1.15
|%
|
|
|167,463
|
|
|490
|
|1.19
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|
|
|30,000
|
|
|192
|
|2.57
|%
|
|
|55,275
|
|
|267
|
|1.94
|%
|
|
|8,778
|
|
|55
|
|2.54
|%
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|10,841
|
|
|201
|
|7.44
|%
|
|
|15,614
|
|
|279
|
|7.17
|%
|
|
|12,889
|
|
|239
|
|7.52
|%
|Junior subordinated
debentures
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|110
|
|4.28
|%
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|97
|
|3.77
|%
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|113
|
|4.44
|%
|Average interest-
bearing liabilities
|
|
|889,708
|
|
|1,632
|
|0.74
|%
|
|
|826,782
|
|
|1,410
|
|0.68
|%
|
|
|867,293
|
|
|1,423
|
|0.67
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
|379,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|309,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|388,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|18,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|17,452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|163,598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|128,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|152,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average liabilities and
shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,450,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,276,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,425,860
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)
|
|
|
|
|$
|13,495
|
|4.00
|%
|
|
|
|
|$
|11,580
|
|3.84
|%
|
|
|
|
|$
|13,004
|
|3.94
|%
|Tax equivalent net
interest margin (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.03
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.88
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.98
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $91 thousand, $145 thousand and $181 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
|
(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $13.7 million, $4.2 million and $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
|
(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate for 2019 and 2018. The amount of such adjustments was an addition to recorded income of approximately $87 thousand, $110 thousand and $103 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
|
(4) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 9b
|
|NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For The Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Yield /
|
|Average
|
|
|
|
|Yield /
|
|
|
|Balance
|
|Interest(1)
|
|Rate (5)
|
|Balance
|
|Interest(1)
|
|Rate (5)
|
|Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loans (2)
|
|$
|1,010,821
|
|$
|24,878
|
|4.96
|%
|
|$
|903,389
|
|$
|21,893
|
|4.89
|%
|
|Taxable securities
|
|
|251,479
|
|
|3,497
|
|2.80
|%
|
|
|205,777
|
|
|2,487
|
|2.44
|%
|
|Tax-exempt securities
|
|
|44,947
|
|
|715
|
|3.21
|%
|
|
|55,021
|
|
|876
|
|3.21
|%
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks
|
|
|37,930
|
|
|464
|
|2.47
|%
|
|
|30,967
|
|
|264
|
|1.72
|%
|
|Average interest-
earning assets
|
|
|1,345,177
|
|
|29,554
|
|4.43
|%
|
|
|1,195,154
|
|
|25,520
|
|4.31
|%
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|21,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|18,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|15,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|
|
|14,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|41,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|32,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average total assets
|
|$
|1,438,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,262,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing demand
|
|$
|241,095
|
|
|255
|
|0.21
|%
|
|$
|230,075
|
|
|169
|
|0.15
|%
|
|Money market
|
|
|294,869
|
|
|669
|
|0.46
|%
|
|
|238,963
|
|
|267
|
|0.23
|%
|
|Savings
|
|
|135,217
|
|
|234
|
|0.35
|%
|
|
|108,907
|
|
|123
|
|0.23
|%
|
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|165,764
|
|
|987
|
|1.20
|%
|
|
|176,332
|
|
|983
|
|1.12
|%
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|
|
|19,448
|
|
|247
|
|2.56
|%
|
|
|33,978
|
|
|314
|
|1.86
|%
|
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|11,859
|
|
|440
|
|7.48
|%
|
|
|16,069
|
|
|560
|
|7.03
|%
|
|Junior subordinated
debentures
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|223
|
|4.36
|%
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|179
|
|3.50
|%
|
|Average interest-
bearing liabilities
|
|
|878,562
|
|
|3,055
|
|0.70
|%
|
|
|814,634
|
|
|2,595
|
|0.64
|%
|
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
|383,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|308,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|17,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12,144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|158,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|127,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,438,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,262,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)
|
|
|
|
|$
|26,499
|
|3.97
|%
|
|
|
|
|$
|22,925
|
|3.87
|%
|
|Tax equivalent net
interest margin (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.00
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.91
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $272 thousand and $282 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|(2) Net loans includes average nonaccrual loans of $11.1 million and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate for 2019 and 2018. The amount of such adjustments was an addition to recorded income of approximately $190 thousand and $233 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
(4) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 10
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|Beginning balance ALLL
|$
|12,242
|
|
|$
|12,292
|
|
|$
|12,392
|
|
|$
|12,388
|
|
|$
|12,295
|
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Loans charged-off
|
|(659
|)
|
|
|(348
|)
|
|
|(279
|)
|
|
|(198
|)
|
|
|(382
|)
|Loan loss recoveries
|
|862
|
|
|
|298
|
|
|
|179
|
|
|
|202
|
|
|
|475
|
|Ending balance ALLL
|$
|12,445
|
|
|$
|12,242
|
|
|$
|12,292
|
|
|$
|12,392
|
|
|$
|12,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|At March 31,
|
|At December 31,
|
|At September 30,
|
|At June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|Nonaccrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|$
|194
|
|
|$
|1,018
|
|
|$
|959
|
|
|$
|899
|
|
|$
|1,358
|
|Real estate - construction and land development
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|
|10,690
|
|
|
|10,878
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Real estate - commercial owner occupied
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|548
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|
|2,389
|
|
|
|2,392
|
|
|
|2,388
|
|
|
|2,571
|
|
|
|2,613
|
|Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage
|
|217
|
|
|
|182
|
|
|
|185
|
|
|
|179
|
|
|
|184
|
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|
|—
|
|
|
|42
|
|
|
|43
|
|
|
|44
|
|
|
|44
|
|Consumer and other
|
|22
|
|
|
|23
|
|
|
|23
|
|
|
|24
|
|
|
|33
|
|Total nonaccrual loans
|
|13,512
|
|
|
|14,535
|
|
|
|4,146
|
|
|
|3,717
|
|
|
|4,232
|
|Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|1,092
|
|
|
|1,187
|
|
|
|1,224
|
|
|
|1,291
|
|
|
|1,420
|
|Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied
|
|791
|
|
|
|793
|
|
|
|795
|
|
|
|797
|
|
|
|799
|
|Real estate - residential - ITIN
|
|4,300
|
|
|
|4,342
|
|
|
|4,484
|
|
|
|4,535
|
|
|
|4,592
|
|Real estate - residential - equity lines
|
|242
|
|
|
|358
|
|
|
|363
|
|
|
|367
|
|
|
|372
|
|Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans
|
|6,425
|
|
|
|6,680
|
|
|
|6,866
|
|
|
|6,990
|
|
|
|7,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|All other accruing impaired loans
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total impaired loans
|$
|19,937
|
|
|$
|21,215
|
|
|$
|11,012
|
|
|$
|10,707
|
|
|$
|11,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross loans outstanding at period end
|$
|1,036,724
|
|
|$
|1,034,606
|
|
|$
|946,251
|
|
|$
|927,480
|
|
|$
|936,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impaired loans to gross loans
|
|1.92
|%
|
|
|2.05
|%
|
|
|1.16
|%
|
|
|1.15
|%
|
|
|1.22
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to gross loans
|
|1.30
|%
|
|
|1.40
|%
|
|
|0.44
|%
|
|
|0.40
|%
|
|
|0.45
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross loans
|
|1.20
|%
|
|
|1.18
|%
|
|
|1.30
|%
|
|
|1.34
|%
|
|
|1.32
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|
|92.10
|%
|
|
|84.22
|%
|
|
|296.48
|%
|
|
|333.39
|%
|
|
|292.72
|%
|Impaired loans
|
|62.42
|%
|
|
|57.70
|%
|
|
|111.62
|%
|
|
|115.74
|%
|
|
|108.52
|%
We continue to monitor credit quality and adjust the ALLL to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. As illustrated in Table 10, the nonaccrual status of a $10.3 million commercial real estate loan has resulted in a deterioration in our asset quality metrics for the first two quarters of 2019. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $203 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and no provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the prior quarter or during the same quarter a year ago.
The loans acquired from Merchants were recorded at fair value which included a discount for credit risk which is not a part of the ALLL. As a result, our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans declined to 1.20% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.32% as of June 30, 2018 and increased compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2019.
Based on the Bank's ALLL methodology, which uses criteria such as risk factors and historical loss rates, and given the ongoing improvements in asset quality, management believes the Company's ALLL is adequate at June 30, 2019. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.
At June 30, 2019, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $19.9 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $727 thousand compared to impaired loans of $11.4 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.2 million at June 30, 2018 and impaired loans of $21.2 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $1.4 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in loans classified as impaired compared to the same period a year ago results from one $10.3 million commercial real estate loan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 11
|TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|At March 31,
|
|At December 31,
|
|At September 30,
|
|At June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|Nonaccrual
|
|$
|1,828
|
|
|$
|2,725
|
|
|$
|2,693
|
|
|$
|2,720
|
|
|$
|3,218
|
|Accruing
|
|
|6,425
|
|
|
|6,680
|
|
|
|6,866
|
|
|
|6,990
|
|
|
|7,183
|
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|
|$
|8,253
|
|
|$
|9,405
|
|
|$
|9,559
|
|
|$
|9,710
|
|
|$
|10,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans
|
|
|0.80
|%
|
|
|0.91
|%
|
|
|1.01
|%
|
|
|1.05
|%
|
|
|1.11
|%
There were two new troubled debt restructurings to grant a payment deferral modification and a maturity modification during the three months ended June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, we had 103 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 101 were performing according to their restructured terms.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 12
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|At March 31,
|
|At December 31,
|
|At September 30,
|
|At June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|Total nonaccrual loans
|
|$
|13,512
|
|
|$
|14,535
|
|
|$
|4,146
|
|
|$
|3,717
|
|
|$
|4,232
|
|90 days past due and still accruing
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|
|13,512
|
|
|
|14,535
|
|
|
|4,146
|
|
|
|3,717
|
|
|
|4,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|34
|
|
|
|31
|
|
|
|136
|
|
|
|140
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|13,512
|
|
|$
|14,569
|
|
|$
|4,177
|
|
|$
|3,853
|
|
|$
|4,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|
|
|1.30
|%
|
|
|1.40
|%
|
|
|0.44
|%
|
|
|0.40
|%
|
|
|0.45
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|0.94
|%
|
|
|0.99
|%
|
|
|0.32
|%
|
|
|0.29
|%
|
|
|0.34
|%
The following table summarizes as of June 30, 2019 when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 13
|LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
|(amounts in thousands)
|At June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Years 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Through
|
|Beyond
|
|
|
|
|
|Year 1
|
|Year 2
|
|Year 3
|
|Year 4
|
|Year 5
|
|Year 10
|
|Year 10
|
|Total
|Rate Index:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed
|
|$
|48,588
|
|$
|56,475
|
|$
|47,676
|
|$
|62,631
|
|$
|41,420
|
|$
|160,327
|
|$
|35,466
|
|$
|452,583
|Variable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prime
|
|
|107,931
|
|
|2,634
|
|
|6,032
|
|
|7,495
|
|
|9,420
|
|
|1,737
|
|
|—
|
|
|135,249
|5 Year Treasury
|
|
|29,766
|
|
|29,299
|
|
|81,885
|
|
|89,985
|
|
|67,317
|
|
|38,093
|
|
|—
|
|
|336,345
|7 Year Treasury
|
|
|892
|
|
|943
|
|
|11,370
|
|
|4,855
|
|
|5,671
|
|
|14,005
|
|
|—
|
|
|37,736
|1 Year LIBOR
|
|
|23,347
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|23,347
|Other Indexes
|
|
|8,328
|
|
|1,943
|
|
|4,503
|
|
|2,082
|
|
|1,496
|
|
|19,682
|
|
|1,923
|
|
|39,957
|Nonaccrual
|
|
|1,515
|
|
|10,019
|
|
|292
|
|
|277
|
|
|256
|
|
|826
|
|
|327
|
|
|13,512
|Total
|
|$
|220,367
|
|$
|101,313
|
|$
|151,758
|
|$
|167,325
|
|$
|125,580
|
|$
|234,670
|
|$
|37,716
|
|$
|1,038,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 14
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
|BALANCE SHEET
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At June 30,
|
|Change
|
|At March 31,
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|$
|
|%
|
|2019
|
|Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|21,306
|
|
|$
|23,996
|
|
|$
|(2,690
|)
|
|(11
|)
|%
|
|$
|32,104
|
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
|19,319
|
|
|
|15,690
|
|
|
|3,629
|
|
|23
|
|%
|
|
|30,425
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|40,625
|
|
|
|39,686
|
|
|
|939
|
|
|2
|
|%
|
|
|62,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|285,819
|
|
|
|247,639
|
|
|
|38,180
|
|
|15
|
|%
|
|
|294,117
|
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
|
|1,038,729
|
|
|
|938,579
|
|
|
|100,150
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|1,036,598
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
|(12,445
|)
|
|
|(12,388
|)
|
|
|(57
|)
|
|—
|
|%
|
|
|(12,242
|)
|Net loans
|
|
|1,026,284
|
|
|
|926,191
|
|
|
|100,093
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|1,024,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|15,836
|
|
|
|13,908
|
|
|
|1,928
|
|
|14
|
|%
|
|
|15,391
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|140
|
|
|
|(140
|)
|
|(100
|)
|%
|
|
|34
|
|Life insurance
|
|
|23,449
|
|
|
|22,155
|
|
|
|1,294
|
|
|6
|
|%
|
|
|23,294
|
|Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
|4,791
|
|
|
|7,815
|
|
|
|(3,024
|)
|
|(39
|)
|%
|
|
|6,072
|
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|
|
|16,900
|
|
|
|1,920
|
|
|
|14,980
|
|
|780
|
|%
|
|
|17,094
|
|Other assets
|
|
|28,282
|
|
|
|22,050
|
|
|
|6,232
|
|
|28
|
|%
|
|
|28,604
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,441,986
|
|
|$
|1,281,504
|
|
|$
|160,482
|
|
|13
|
|%
|
|$
|1,471,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|397,349
|
|
|$
|316,347
|
|
|$
|81,002
|
|
|26
|
|%
|
|$
|385,696
|
|Demand - interest-bearing
|
|
|238,175
|
|
|
|217,674
|
|
|
|20,501
|
|
|9
|
|%
|
|
|241,292
|
|Money market
|
|
|300,847
|
|
|
|247,413
|
|
|
|53,434
|
|
|22
|
|%
|
|
|311,853
|
|Savings
|
|
|138,591
|
|
|
|106,170
|
|
|
|32,421
|
|
|31
|
|%
|
|
|139,237
|
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|160,556
|
|
|
|166,925
|
|
|
|(6,369
|)
|
|(4
|)
|%
|
|
|170,216
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|1,235,518
|
|
|
|1,054,529
|
|
|
|180,989
|
|
|17
|
|%
|
|
|1,248,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Term debt:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|60,000
|
|
|
|(60,000
|)
|
|(100
|)
|%
|
|
|20,000
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|10,000
|
|
|
|15,296
|
|
|
|(5,296
|)
|
|(35
|)
|%
|
|
|12,596
|
|Unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|(67
|)
|
|
|(115
|)
|
|
|48
|
|
|(42
|)
|%
|
|
|(79
|)
|Net term debt
|
|
|9,933
|
|
|
|75,181
|
|
|
|(65,248
|)
|
|(87
|)
|%
|
|
|32,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|%
|
|
|10,310
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|18,372
|
|
|
|11,406
|
|
|
|6,966
|
|
|61
|
|%
|
|
|18,272
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|1,274,133
|
|
|
|1,151,426
|
|
|
|122,707
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|1,309,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
|72,087
|
|
|
|52,043
|
|
|
|20,044
|
|
|39
|
|%
|
|
|71,966
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
|93,363
|
|
|
|81,475
|
|
|
|11,888
|
|
|15
|
|%
|
|
|90,626
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|2,403
|
|
|
|(3,440
|)
|
|
|5,843
|
|
|(170
|)
|%
|
|
|(494
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|167,853
|
|
|
|130,078
|
|
|
|37,775
|
|
|29
|
|%
|
|
|162,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,441,986
|
|
|$
|1,281,504
|
|
|$
|160,482
|
|
|13
|
|%
|
|$
|1,471,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|$
|1,340,456
|
|
|$
|1,206,791
|
|
|$
|133,665
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|$
|1,361,841
|
|Shares outstanding
|
|
|18,214
|
|
|
|16,318
|
|
|
|1,896
|
|
|12
|
|%
|
|
|18,213
|
|Book value per share
|
|$
|9.22
|
|
|$
|7.97
|
|
|$
|1.25
|
|
|16
|
|%
|
|$
|8.90
|
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|
|$
|8.29
|
|
|$
|7.85
|
|
|$
|0.44
|
|
|6
|
|%
|
|$
|7.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders' equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 15
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|For The Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Change
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|$
|
|%
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|$
|12,847
|
|$
|11,164
|
|$
|1,683
|
|
|15
|
|%
|
|$
|12,031
|
|$
|24,878
|
|$
|21,893
|Interest on taxable securities
|
|
|1,733
|
|
|1,278
|
|
|455
|
|
|36
|
|%
|
|
|1,764
|
|
|3,497
|
|
|2,487
|Interest on tax-exempt securities
|
|
|328
|
|
|413
|
|
|(85
|)
|
|(21
|)
|%
|
|
|387
|
|
|715
|
|
|876
|Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
|219
|
|
|135
|
|
|84
|
|
|62
|
|%
|
|
|245
|
|
|464
|
|
|264
|Total interest income
|
|
|15,127
|
|
|12,990
|
|
|2,137
|
|
|16
|
|%
|
|
|14,427
|
|
|29,554
|
|
|25,520
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on demand deposits
|
|
|129
|
|
|80
|
|
|49
|
|
|61
|
|%
|
|
|126
|
|
|255
|
|
|169
|Interest on money market
|
|
|380
|
|
|135
|
|
|245
|
|
|181
|
|%
|
|
|289
|
|
|669
|
|
|267
|Interest on savings
|
|
|123
|
|
|64
|
|
|59
|
|
|92
|
|%
|
|
|111
|
|
|234
|
|
|123
|Interest on certificates of deposit
|
|
|497
|
|
|488
|
|
|9
|
|
|2
|
|%
|
|
|490
|
|
|987
|
|
|983
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|
|
|192
|
|
|267
|
|
|(75
|)
|
|(28
|)
|%
|
|
|55
|
|
|247
|
|
|314
|Interest on other borrowings
|
|
|201
|
|
|279
|
|
|(78
|)
|
|(28
|)
|%
|
|
|239
|
|
|440
|
|
|560
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|110
|
|
|97
|
|
|13
|
|
|13
|
|%
|
|
|113
|
|
|223
|
|
|179
|Total interest expense
|
|
|1,632
|
|
|1,410
|
|
|222
|
|
|16
|
|%
|
|
|1,423
|
|
|3,055
|
|
|2,595
|Net interest income
|
|
|13,495
|
|
|11,580
|
|
|1,915
|
|
|17
|
|%
|
|
|13,004
|
|
|26,499
|
|
|22,925
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|%
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
|
|13,495
|
|
|11,580
|
|
|1,915
|
|
|17
|
|%
|
|
|13,004
|
|
|26,499
|
|
|22,925
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|187
|
|
|175
|
|
|12
|
|
|7
|
|%
|
|
|168
|
|
|355
|
|
|351
|ATM and point of sale fees
|
|
|318
|
|
|300
|
|
|18
|
|
|6
|
|%
|
|
|265
|
|
|583
|
|
|566
|Fees on payroll and benefit processing
|
|
|157
|
|
|146
|
|
|11
|
|
|8
|
|%
|
|
|171
|
|
|328
|
|
|315
|Life insurance
|
|
|155
|
|
|127
|
|
|28
|
|
|22
|
|%
|
|
|129
|
|
|284
|
|
|256
|Gain on investment securities, net
|
|
|33
|
|
|4
|
|
|29
|
|
|725
|
|%
|
|
|92
|
|
|125
|
|
|40
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco dividends
|
|
|124
|
|
|95
|
|
|29
|
|
|31
|
|%
|
|
|121
|
|
|245
|
|
|175
|Gain on sale of OREO
|
|
|18
|
|
|—
|
|
|18
|
|
|100
|
|%
|
|
|23
|
|
|41
|
|
|16
|Other income
|
|
|108
|
|
|115
|
|
|(7
|)
|
|(6
|)
|%
|
|
|88
|
|
|196
|
|
|225
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|1,100
|
|
|962
|
|
|138
|
|
|14
|
|%
|
|
|1,057
|
|
|2,157
|
|
|1,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 15 - CONTINUED
|UNAUDITED
|INCOME STATEMENT
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|For The Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|Change
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|$
|
|%
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and related benefits
|
|
|5,146
|
|
|4,513
|
|
|633
|
|
|14
|
|%
|
|
|5,729
|
|
|10,875
|
|
|9,368
|Premises and equipment
|
|
|945
|
|
|1,016
|
|
|(71
|)
|
|(7
|)
|%
|
|
|992
|
|
|1,937
|
|
|2,087
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
insurance premium
|
|
|95
|
|
|93
|
|
|2
|
|
|2
|
|%
|
|
|100
|
|
|195
|
|
|189
|Data processing fees
|
|
|621
|
|
|471
|
|
|150
|
|
|32
|
|%
|
|
|559
|
|
|1,180
|
|
|903
|Professional service fees
|
|
|535
|
|
|314
|
|
|221
|
|
|70
|
|%
|
|
|303
|
|
|838
|
|
|659
|Telecommunications
|
|
|180
|
|
|178
|
|
|2
|
|
|1
|
|%
|
|
|173
|
|
|353
|
|
|394
|Acquisition
|
|
|376
|
|
|—
|
|
|376
|
|
|100
|
|%
|
|
|1,930
|
|
|2,306
|
|
|—
|Other expenses
|
|
|1,713
|
|
|1,086
|
|
|627
|
|
|58
|
|%
|
|
|1,137
|
|
|2,850
|
|
|2,104
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|9,611
|
|
|7,671
|
|
|1,940
|
|
|25
|
|%
|
|
|10,923
|
|
|20,534
|
|
|15,704
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|4,984
|
|
|4,871
|
|
|113
|
|
|2
|
|%
|
|
|3,138
|
|
|8,122
|
|
|9,165
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|1,340
|
|
|1,253
|
|
|87
|
|
|7
|
|%
|
|
|832
|
|
|2,172
|
|
|2,306
|Net income
|
|$
|3,644
|
|$
|3,618
|
|$
|26
|
|
|1
|
|%
|
|$
|2,306
|
|$
|5,950
|
|$
|6,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.20
|
|$
|0.22
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|
|(9
|)
|%
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.33
|
|$
|0.42
|Average basic shares
|
|
|18,134
|
|
|16,245
|
|
|1,889
|
|
|12
|
|%
|
|
|17,489
|
|
|17,816
|
|
|16,237
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.20
|
|$
|0.22
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|
|(9
|)
|%
|
|$
|0.13
|
|$
|0.33
|
|$
|0.42
|Average diluted shares
|
|
|18,194
|
|
|16,325
|
|
|1,869
|
|
|11
|
|%
|
|
|17,552
|
|
|17,878
|
|
|16,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 16
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For The Three Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|September 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2018
|Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|$
|1,028,187
|
|$
|993,261
|
|$
|923,409
|
|$
|930,863
|
|$
|922,687
|Taxable securities
|
|
|249,907
|
|
|253,068
|
|
|218,137
|
|
|199,883
|
|
|206,247
|Tax-exempt securities
|
|
|39,501
|
|
|50,454
|
|
|42,868
|
|
|48,561
|
|
|50,306
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
|35,605
|
|
|40,223
|
|
|75,295
|
|
|50,397
|
|
|29,041
|Total earning assets
|
|
|1,353,200
|
|
|1,337,006
|
|
|1,259,709
|
|
|1,229,704
|
|
|1,208,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|21,942
|
|
|21,392
|
|
|22,447
|
|
|21,834
|
|
|19,880
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|15,819
|
|
|14,581
|
|
|13,331
|
|
|13,768
|
|
|14,167
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|
|
|16,995
|
|
|11,872
|
|
|1,842
|
|
|1,888
|
|
|1,943
|Other assets
|
|
|42,769
|
|
|41,009
|
|
|31,488
|
|
|33,084
|
|
|32,426
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,450,725
|
|$
|1,425,860
|
|$
|1,328,817
|
|$
|1,300,278
|
|$
|1,276,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|379,173
|
|$
|388,410
|
|$
|367,457
|
|$
|343,948
|
|$
|309,199
|Demand - interest-bearing
|
|
|238,840
|
|
|243,376
|
|
|257,227
|
|
|235,664
|
|
|225,927
|Money market
|
|
|296,326
|
|
|293,396
|
|
|265,190
|
|
|259,242
|
|
|241,724
|Savings
|
|
|139,307
|
|
|131,081
|
|
|110,934
|
|
|107,349
|
|
|107,108
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|164,084
|
|
|167,463
|
|
|157,035
|
|
|163,302
|
|
|170,824
|Total deposits
|
|
|1,217,730
|
|
|1,223,726
|
|
|1,157,843
|
|
|1,109,505
|
|
|1,054,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|
|
|30,000
|
|
|8,778
|
|
|—
|
|
|22,283
|
|
|55,275
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|10,841
|
|
|12,889
|
|
|13,785
|
|
|14,681
|
|
|15,614
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|
|
|18,246
|
|
|17,452
|
|
|12,846
|
|
|12,000
|
|
|12,535
|Total liabilities
|
|
|1,287,127
|
|
|1,273,155
|
|
|1,194,784
|
|
|1,168,779
|
|
|1,148,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|163,598
|
|
|152,705
|
|
|134,033
|
|
|131,499
|
|
|128,181
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,450,725
|
|$
|1,425,860
|
|$
|1,328,817
|
|$
|1,300,278
|
|$
|1,276,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TABLE 17
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
|YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Six Months Ended
|
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
|2016
|Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
|$
|1,010,821
|
|$
|903,389
|
|$
|915,360
|
|$
|818,119
|
|$
|752,938
|Taxable securities
|
|
|251,479
|
|
|205,777
|
|
|207,407
|
|
|165,333
|
|
|120,884
|Tax-exempt securities
|
|
|44,947
|
|
|55,021
|
|
|50,330
|
|
|74,231
|
|
|75,303
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
|37,930
|
|
|30,967
|
|
|47,038
|
|
|66,872
|
|
|58,668
|Total earning assets
|
|
|1,345,177
|
|
|1,195,154
|
|
|1,220,135
|
|
|1,124,555
|
|
|1,007,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|
|21,640
|
|
|18,767
|
|
|20,468
|
|
|18,301
|
|
|15,831
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|15,203
|
|
|14,361
|
|
|13,952
|
|
|15,567
|
|
|15,078
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|
|
|14,447
|
|
|1,971
|
|
|1,917
|
|
|2,136
|
|
|1,888
|Other assets
|
|
|41,894
|
|
|32,457
|
|
|32,369
|
|
|37,692
|
|
|39,160
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,438,361
|
|$
|1,262,710
|
|$
|1,288,841
|
|$
|1,198,251
|
|$
|1,079,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand - noninterest-bearing
|
|$
|383,766
|
|$
|308,304
|
|$
|332,197
|
|$
|289,735
|
|$
|226,368
|Demand - interest-bearing
|
|
|241,095
|
|
|230,075
|
|
|238,328
|
|
|209,792
|
|
|172,011
|Money market
|
|
|294,869
|
|
|238,963
|
|
|250,685
|
|
|224,913
|
|
|202,159
|Savings
|
|
|135,217
|
|
|108,907
|
|
|109,025
|
|
|111,376
|
|
|104,771
|Certificates of deposit
|
|
|165,764
|
|
|176,332
|
|
|168,183
|
|
|205,648
|
|
|221,074
|Total deposits
|
|
|1,220,711
|
|
|1,062,581
|
|
|1,098,418
|
|
|1,041,464
|
|
|926,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings
|
|
|19,448
|
|
|33,978
|
|
|22,466
|
|
|302
|
|
|17,856
|Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|11,859
|
|
|16,069
|
|
|15,143
|
|
|17,981
|
|
|19,430
|Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|
|
|10,310
|Other liabilities
|
|
|17,851
|
|
|12,144
|
|
|12,286
|
|
|12,293
|
|
|13,217
|Total liabilities
|
|
|1,280,179
|
|
|1,135,082
|
|
|1,158,623
|
|
|1,082,350
|
|
|987,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|158,182
|
|
|127,628
|
|
|130,218
|
|
|115,901
|
|
|92,554
|Liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,438,361
|
|$
|1,262,710
|
|$
|1,288,841
|
|$
|1,198,251
|
|$
|1,079,750
About Bank of Commerce Holdings
Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services through twelve locations in northern California. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol "BOCH".
Contact Information:
Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800
James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825
Samuel D. Jimenez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3952
Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959
Source: Bank of Commerce Holdings
