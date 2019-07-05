Quantcast

Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 05, 2019, 10:56:00 AM EDT


SANTIAGO, Chile, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE:BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12.00 PM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 2Q 2019 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.



The Earnings report will be published on July 26 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 12.



To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d4qyv82i



Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840 



Participant Passcode: 9385549



Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.



If you have any questions, please call Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at 562 2320 8284, Rowena Lambert at 562 2320 3114 or Fernanda Vasquez at 562 2320 2746.



Website: www.santander.cl

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl

Source: Banco Santander Chile

