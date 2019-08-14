Ballantyne Strong Reports Second Quarter and Year to Date 2019 Operating Results





Charlotte, NC, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American:BTN) (the "Company"), a holding company with diverse business activities focused on serving the cinema, retail, financial, advertising and government markets, today announced financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019. The Company conducts its operations through three operating segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent and Strong Outdoor.



Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Highlights

● Total revenue increased 0.6% to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year and decreased 4.8% to $28.6 million for the first half of 2019 compared to the prior year. Revenue grew 53.1% for the quarter and 37.7% for the first half in our Convergent business unit primarily due to the acceleration of our DSaaS recurring revenue business model. Strong Cinema posted lower revenue for the quarter and first half, as weather-related damage at our production facility impacted operations. The newly improved and expanded production area is nearing completion and expected to be operational soon. ● Gross profit increased 150.3% to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and increased 42.0% to $5.9 million for the first half of 2019. Gross profit margins improved to 22.7% for the quarter from 9.1% and improved to 20.6% from 13.8% for the first half. The improvement was a direct result of repositioning Convergent to a high margin recurring revenue model combined with cost reduction initiatives. Gross profit margins remained stable at Strong Cinema, while the gross profit dollar contribution declined as a result of the lower revenue in the current periods. ● Operating loss improved 57.9% to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and improved 43.1% to $4.9 million for the first half of 2019. Improved operating performance at Convergent and Strong Outdoor combined with reductions in administrative expenses were partially offset by the lower contribution from Strong Cinema in the current periods. ● Net loss improved 49.4% to $3.4 million ($0.24 per share) for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $6.8 million ($0.47 per share) in the prior year. Net loss improved 28.2% to $7.6 million ($0.52 per share) for the first half of 2019 as compared to $10.5 million ($0.73 per share) in the prior year. Net loss improved primarily due to improved operating results partially offset by non-cash fair value adjustments and equity method investment losses. ● Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, improved to negative $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 from negative $3.2 million in the prior year. On a year to date basis, Adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $2.5 million from negative $5.4 million, due primarily to operating improvements at Convergent and reduced administrative expenses. ● Announced transaction with Firefly Systems Inc. ("Firefly"), receiving $4.8 million Series A-2 preferred shares in conjunction with entering into agreements with Firefly to collaborate on its digital advertising business. If the transaction had been effective for the full six-month period, reported revenue would have been reduced by approximately $0.9 million, operating expenses would have been reduced by approximately $2.4 million, and operating income would have been increased by approximately $1.5 million.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Overall, Ballantyne Strong generated significantly improved operating results with consolidated operating profit metrics all improving from the prior year. Convergent continued to post gains in operating results reflecting the growth in our recurring revenue DSaaS business combined with a significant reduction in operating costs. We believe that Strong Outdoor is much better positioned following the recently announced investment and collaboration agreement with Firefly. At Strong Cinema, construction is coming along nicely on our newly upgraded production facility and we expect to see a positive impact and sequential improvements in the second half."

Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from the term EBITDA as it is commonly used. In addition to adjusting net income (loss) to exclude taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes share-based compensation, impairment charges, equity method income/loss, fair value adjustments, severance and transactional expenses and other non-cash charges.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA is used internally in planning and evaluating the Company's operating performance. Accordingly, management believes that disclosure of these metrics offers investors, bankers and other stakeholders an additional view of the Company's operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company's financial results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or to net cash used in operating activities as measures of operating results or liquidity. Our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, and the measures exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating the Company's performance. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial schedules.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are (i) they do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs, (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt, (iv) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, (v) they do not adjust for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows, (vi) they do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations, and (vii) other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. These potential differences may be caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). We also present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because (i) we believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, (ii) we believe investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to service or incur indebtedness, and (iii) we use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors.

For further information, please refer to Ballantyne Strong, Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about August 14, 2019, available online at www.sec.gov.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong(www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing of managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the cinema, retail, financial, advertising and government markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this press release, it includes forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the following risks and uncertainties: the Company's ability to expand its revenue streams, potential interruptions of supplier relationships or higher prices charged by suppliers, the Company's ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments, the Company's ability to successfully execute its capital allocation strategy, the Company's ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers, the impact of a challenging global economic environment or a downturn in the markets, economic and political risks of selling products in foreign countries (including tariffs), risks of non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations, potential sales tax collections and claims for uncollected amounts, cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems, the Company's ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives, the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms or at all, the Company's ability to utilize or assert its intellectual property rights, the impact of natural disasters and other catastrophic events, the adequacy of insurance and the impact of having a controlling stockholder. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,869 $ 6,698 Restricted cash 350 350 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,549 and $1,832, respectively) 13,638 13,841 Inventories, net 3,459 3,490 Recoverable income taxes 435 281 Other current assets 1,669 1,663 Total current assets 22,420 26,323 Property, plant and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $9,290 and $9,046, respectively) 11,755 14,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,831 - Finance lease right-of-use assets 1,236 692 Investments 14,381 11,167 Intangible assets, net 1,685 1,795 Goodwill 899 875 Notes receivable 2,658 3,965 Other assets 247 337 Total assets $ 61,112 $ 59,637 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,089 $ 4,724 Accrued expenses 2,986 2,782 Short-term debt 3,237 3,152 Current portion of long-term debt 970 1,094 Current portion of operating lease obligations 982 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,052 160 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 3,885 2,310 Total current liabilities 18,201 14,222 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 3,518 10,053 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 5,111 - Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,437 427 Deferred revenue and customer deposits, net of current portion 1,160 1,167 Deferred income taxes 2,329 2,516 Other accrued expenses, net of current portion 84 254 Total liabilities 33,840 28,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; authorized 1,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; authorized 25,000 shares; issued 17,313 and 17,237 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; outstanding 14,519 and 14,443 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 169 169 Additional paid-in capital 41,938 41,474 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,785 ) (5,378 ) Retained earnings 8,536 13,319 Less 2,794 of common shares in treasury, at cost (18,586 ) (18,586 ) Total stockholders' equity 27,272 30,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 61,112 $ 59,637

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net product sales $ 6,082 $ 7,450 $ 11,648 $ 16,184 Net service revenues 8,187 6,728 16,927 13,821 Total net revenues 14,269 14,178 28,575 30,005 Cost of products sold 3,747 5,492 9,781 11,469 Cost of services 7,288 7,394 12,915 14,395 Total cost of revenues 11,035 12,886 22,696 25,864 Gross profit 3,234 1,292 5,879 4,141 Selling and administrative expenses: Selling 1,222 1,274 2,450 2,500 Administrative 4,297 4,208 8,226 8,917 Total selling and administrative expenses 5,519 5,482 10,676 11,417 Loss on disposal of assets (38 ) (1,331 ) (102 ) (1,331 ) Loss from operations (2,323 ) (5,521 ) (4,899 ) (8,607 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (186 ) (42 ) (305 ) (87 ) Fair value adjustment to notes receivable (797 ) 192 (1,307 ) 150 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (77 ) 3 (220 ) 107 Other income (expense), net 418 (5 ) 453 (11 ) Total other (expense) income (642 ) 148 (1,379 ) 159 Loss before income taxes and equity method investment loss (2,965 ) (5,373 ) (6,278 ) (8,448 ) Income tax expense 423 642 564 1,339 Equity method investment loss (30 ) (740 ) (727 ) (751 ) Net loss $ (3,418 ) $ (6,755 ) $ (7,569 ) $ (10,538 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.73 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.73 )

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,569 ) $ (10,538 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts (404 ) 143 Provision for obsolete inventory 96 535 Provision for warranty 25 58 Depreciation and amortization 1,644 1,140 Amortization and accretion of operating leases 1,132 - Fair value adjustment to notes receivable 1,307 (150 ) Equity method investment loss 727 751 Recognition of contract acquisition costs - 29 Loss on disposal of assets 102 1,331 Gain on Firefly transaction (220 ) - Deferred income taxes (198 ) 18 Impairment of operating lease - 74 Stock-based compensation expense 464 482 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,691 (297 ) Inventories (19 ) 557 Current income taxes (144 ) 22 Other assets 120 (591 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (316 ) 1,115 Deferred revenue and customer deposits (438 ) 1,156 Operating lease obligations (1,234 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (2,234 ) (4,165 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 86 - Dividends received from investee in excess of cumulative earnings - 46 Capital expenditures (1,136 ) (887 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,050 ) (841 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 237 3,234 Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing - 7,000 Principal payments on short-term debt (200 ) (1,039 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (491 ) (1,974 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (17 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (137 ) (96 ) Other - (8 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (591 ) 7,100 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 46 (117 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,829 ) 1,977 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,048 4,870 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,219 $ 6,847 Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,869 $ 6,847 Restricted cash 350 - Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,219 $ 6,847

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary by Business Segments

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Strong Cinema Revenue $ 7,879 $ 10,353 $ 15,479 $ 21,664 Gross profit 2,537 3,215 4,953 6,600 Operating income 1,256 1,973 2,415 4,298 Adjusted EBITDA 1,589 2,248 2,935 4,940 Convergent Revenue $ 5,135 $ 3,355 $ 10,670 $ 7,746 Gross profit 1,584 (34 ) 3,153 632 Operating income (loss) 321 (2,731 ) 1,073 (3,756 ) Adjusted EBITDA 804 (1,103 ) 1,967 (1,954 ) Strong Outdoor Revenue $ 1,135 $ 406 $ 2,229 $ 468 Gross loss (1,007 ) (1,953 ) (2,424 ) (3,218 ) Operating loss (1,593 ) (2,278 ) (3,605 ) (3,776 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1,234 ) (2,211 ) (3,147 ) (3,664 ) Corporate and Other Revenue $ 120 $ 64 $ 197 $ 127 Gross profit 120 64 197 127 Operating loss (2,307 ) (2,485 ) (4,782 ) (5,373 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2,035 ) (2,176 ) (4,211 ) (4,746 ) Consolidated Revenue $ 14,269 $ 14,178 $ 28,575 $ 30,005 Gross profit 3,234 1,292 5,879 4,141 Operating loss (2,323 ) (5,521 ) (4,899 ) (8,607 ) Adjusted EBITDA (876 ) (3,242 ) (2,456 ) (5,424 )

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Strong Cinema Convergent Strong Outdoor Corporate and Other Consolidated Strong Cinema Convergent Strong Outdoor Corporate and Other Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 202 120 $ (1,410 ) (2,330 ) $ (3,418 ) $ 735 (3,014 ) $ (2,279 ) (2,197 ) $ (6,755 ) Interest expense, net 35 111 38 2 186 2 18 - 22 42 Income tax expense 288 101 - 34 423 440 202 - - 642 Depreciation and amortization 220 472 100 55 847 219 261 68 60 608 EBITDA 745 804 (1,272 ) (2,239 ) (1,962 ) 1,396 (2,533 ) (2,211 ) (2,115 ) (5,463 ) Stock-based compensation expense - - - 221 221 - - - 227 227 Fair value adjustment to notes receivable 797 - - - 797 (192 ) - - - (192 ) Equity method investment loss (income) 47 - - (17 ) 30 1,042 - - (302 ) 740 Loss on disposal of assets - - 38 - 38 2 1,329 - - 1,331 Severance and other - - - - - - 101 - 14 115 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,589 $ 804 $ (1,234 ) $ (2,035 ) $ (876 ) $ 2,248 $ (1,103 ) $ (2,211 ) $ (2,176 ) $ (3,242 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Strong Cinema Convergent Strong Outdoor Corporate and Other Consolidated Strong Cinema Convergent Strong Outdoor Corporate and Other Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (145 ) 699 $ (3,444 ) (4,679 ) $ (7,569 ) $ 2,598 (4,138 ) $ (3,776 ) (5,222 ) $ (10,538 ) Interest expense, net 72 202 59 (28 ) 305 15 27 - 45 87 Income tax expense 310 169 - 85 564 1,092 247 - - 1,339 Depreciation and amortization 440 896 200 108 1,644 443 480 112 105 1,140 EBITDA 677 1,966 (3,185 ) (4,514 ) (5,056 ) 4,148 (3,384 ) (3,664 ) (5,072 ) (7,972 ) Stock-based compensation expense - - - 464 464 - - - 482 482 Fair value adjustment to notes receivable 1,307 - - - 1,307 (150 ) - - - (150 ) Equity method investment loss (income) 888 - - (161 ) 727 940 - - (189 ) 751 Loss on disposal of assets 63 1 38 - 102 2 1,329 - - 1,331 Severance and other - - - - - - 101 - 33 134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,935 $ 1,967 $ (3,147 ) $ (4,211 ) $ (2,456 ) $ 4,940 $ (1,954 ) $ (3,664 ) $ (4,746 ) $ (5,424 )

