    BAB, Inc. Reports Profit for 2nd Quarter FY 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 12:49:00 PM EDT


    DEERFIELD, Ill., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc.(OTCQB:BABB), announced its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2019.

    For the quarter ended May 31, 2019, BAB had revenues of $774,000 and net income of $128,000, or $0.02 per share, versus revenues of $560,000 and net income of $178,000, or $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year.  On December 1, 2018, BAB, Inc. adopted Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 606 utilizing the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of ASC 606 changes how revenue is recognized for franchise fees, license fees and gift card revenue.  Had ASC 606 not been adopted, second quarter 2019 net income would have been $120,000.  A material addition to revenue, due to the adoption of ASC 606, is the inclusion of marketing fund payments in revenues for the second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $256,000.  This marketing fund adoption did not affect net income because an offsetting amount of $256,000 is included in expenses. 

     For the six months ended May 31, 2019, BAB had revenues of $1,487,000 and net income of $225,000, or $0.03 per share, versus revenues of $1,061,000 and net income of $278,000, or $0.04 per share for the same period in 2018.  Had ASC 606 not been adopted, the six months ended May 31, 2019 net income would have been $257,000. A material addition to revenue is the inclusion of marketing fund payments in revenues for the six months ended May 31, 2019 in the amount of $485,000.  This marketing fund adoption did not affect net income because an offsetting amount of $485,000 is included in expenses. 

    Total operating expenses for the quarter ended May 31, 2019, were $641,000, versus $383,000, in 2018.  Total operating expenses for the six months ended May 31, 2019 were $1,252,000 versus $768,000 for the six months ended May 31, 2018.  Included in 2019 three months and six months expenses were Marketing expenses of $256,000 and $485,000, respectively.

    BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster's® Coffee.  The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

    Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The words "forecast," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "believe" and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.   These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company's actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The above factors are more fully discussed in the company's SEC filings.

     (TABLE FOLLOWS)

    Contact:    BAB, Inc.
        Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520 Fax: (847) 405-8140
        www.babcorp.com 





     
    BAB, INC.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                           
                 
      Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
      05/31/19   05/31/18   % Change   05/31/19   05/31/18   % Change
                 
    REVENUES            
                 
    Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 419,737     $ 425,435   -1.3 %   $ 792,855     $ 810,486     -2.2 %
    Franchise and area development fee revenue   3,413       1,500   127.5 %     16,826       1,500     1021.7 %
    Licensing fees and other income   95,232       133,536   -28.7 %     192,213       248,952     -22.8 %
    Marketing Fund Revenue   255,832         -   N/M         484,620         -     N/M  
    Total Revenue   774,214       560,471   38.1 %     1,486,514       1,060,938     40.1 %
                           
    OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                      
                           
    Selling, general and administrative   384,968       382,656   0.6 %     766,481       767,165     -0.1 %
    Depreciation and amortization   401       288   39.2 %     800       440     81.8 %
    Marketing Fund Expenses   255,832         -   N/M       484,620         -     N/M  
    Total Expense   641,201       382,944   67.4 %     1,251,901       767,605     63.1 %
                           
    Income from operations   133,013       177,527   -25.1 %     234,613       293,333     -20.0 %
    Interest expense     -         -     -         -         -       -  
    Interest/other income   124       23   439.1 %     384       47     717.0 %
    Income taxes     (5,000 )       -   N/M         (10,000 )       (15,000 )   N/M  
                           
    NET INCOME $ 128,137     $ 177,550   -27.8 %   $ 224,997     $ 278,380     -19.2 %
                           
    Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.02     $ 0.02   N/M     $ 0.03     $ 0.04     N/M  
    Average number of shares outstanding   7,263,508       7,263,508         7,263,508       7,263,508      
                 

     



    Source: BAB, Inc.

