B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Acquires Pinnacle Combat of Iowa

Tampa, FL, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Incorporated (the "Company") announced today that it has acquired Pinnacle Combat of Iowa. The acquisition is effective immediately. Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, B2Digital acquired 100% of the equity interests in Pinnacle Combat for a combination of cash and shares of B2Digital's restricted common stock.

With this announcement, B2Digital has now acquired five top MMA companies and continues to execute its strategy of developing and building a Premier Development League for the Mixed Martial Arts "MMA" marketplace.

Pinnacle Combat is now part of the B2 Fighting Series and will be having fights in Iowa this year. Pinnacle Combat joins the current operating fight companies of HRMMA, Colosseum Combat, United Combat League and BluegrassMMA the MMA news and social media system all owned by B2Digital. The B2 Fighting Series, owned by B2 Digital INC., has fights scheduled in 7 states that will be operated by the 4 operating fight group companies this year.

B2Digital continues to execute its strategy to acquire additional MMA Companies and build the "B2 Fighting Series" B2Digital brand in the MMA industry.

The B2 Social Media Network "B2SN" which, Bluegrass MMA the News and Social Media Company, which B2 Digital owns, continues to operate and grow. B2SN exceeded 1.1 Million Social Media Connections to MMA fans worldwide in May 2019 and has over 50,000 unique users engaged in the network on a daily basis. B2Digital expects that its B2SN social media connections will continue to grow as it continues its B2 Fighting Series LIVE Events. The B2SN continues to be a key growth asset for the B2 Digital Company.

"We have been looking for ways to expand Pinnacle Combat in Iowa and the expertise of Mr. Bell and the success of the B2 Digital LIVE Event systems and technologies developed and owned by B2 was why we decided to join the B2 Fighting Series and B2Digital group of companies. This will allow us to supply our Champions and Fighters with additional opportunities and avenues to develop their MMA skills and a road to move up into the MMA Major Leagues," said Harry Maglaris, the CEO and owner of Pinnacle Combat.

"B2Digital's holdings continue to expand with this acquisition of Pinnacle Combat and I am pleased that the Pinnacle Combat management team, who has experience promoting and operating over 40 LIVE events, will stay on to operate Pinnacle Combat under B2 Digital's management. We are pleased that our company has grown to 5 operating companies in just 18 months and that those companies have fights planned in 7 states before the end of 2019. This is another great accomplishment for all the people working with B2 Digital in the B2 Fighting Series and this acquisition coupled with our organic growth continues to fuel the revenue growth of B2 Digital INC.," said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

In other company news and events, although the Company and BTDG management does not consider the following as newsworthy events, the Company and BTDG management is providing this update to its fans, followers and shareholders. The Company has filed its Annual Report with financial results of its operations for the FY 2018-2019 and the Company's Q1 Quarterly Report for Fiscal Year 2019 - 2020. The company is pursuing its aspirations towards becoming a fully reporting company; as it takes its first steps towards reaching that objective with the goal of up listing to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC markets and working on becoming a full SEC Reporting Company. The company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and Events, the development of its B2FS Official Training Facility program along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network "B2SN". The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports related companies and growing the current B2 Digital business.

The Company intends to release additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2's first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.

B2 Digital will be creating and developing Development League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. In 2017 B2 started operating B2FS LIVE MMA Events and each year the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2FS National Championship Live Event. B2 owns all rights for TV, Internet, Social Media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2 Digital Companies. B2 has deployed its B2 Social Media Network digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the Systems and Technologies for the operation of Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

