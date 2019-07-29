B. Riley Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call



Management to host conference call on Thursday, August 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a diversified financial services company which operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Please call the conference line 10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. The live broadcast and archive will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

B. Riley Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Call Details Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6837 International: 1-631-891-4304

Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, August 8, 2019)

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin: 10007337

For more information, visit ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. The Company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group, a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner, a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth Management, B. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives, which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners, which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments, which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts Investors Media B. Riley Financial Jo Anne McCusker ir@brileyfin.com jmccusker@brileyfin.com (310) 966-1444 (646) 885-5425

Source: B. Riley Financial, Inc.