Quantcast

See headlines for AYR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Ayr Strategies to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE:AYR.A, OTCQX:AYRSF) ("Ayr" or the Company), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

    Ayr management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

    The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

    To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

    About the Gateway Conference

    The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business, financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gatewayir.com/conference. To receive updates and highlights from #GatewayIRConference, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

    About Ayr Strategies Inc.

    Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.  Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

    Gateway Investor Relations

    T: (949) 574-3860

    Email: AYR@gatewayir.com

    Source: Ayr Strategies Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: AYR, AYRSF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7948.56
    -54.25  ▼  0.68%
    DJIA 25962.44
    -173.35  ▼  0.66%
    S&P 500 2900.51
    -23.14  ▼  0.79%
    Data as of Aug 20, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar