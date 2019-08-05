Quantcast

See headlines for AYR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Ayr Strategies to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (NEO:AYR.A, OTCQX:AYRSF) (Ayr), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., has been invited to present at Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference, which is being held August 7-8, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

    Ayr management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 8th at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

    The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.ayr.inc.

    For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ayr management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative, or Ayr's investor relations team at AYR@gatewayir.com.

    About Ayr Strategies Inc.

    Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its five operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.  Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit ir.ayr.inc.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

    Gateway Investor Relations

    T: (949) 574-3860

    Email: AYR@gatewayir.com

    Source: Ayr Strategies Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: AYR, AYRSF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7785.62
    -218.45  ▼  2.73%
    DJIA 25937.69
    -547.32  ▼  2.07%
    S&P 500 2869.04
    -63.01  ▼  2.15%
    Data as of Aug 5, 2019 | 10:31AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar