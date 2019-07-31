Quantcast

    Ayr Strategies to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (NEO:AYR.A, OTCQX:AYRSF) (Ayr), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

    Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman and COO/interim CFO Jennifer Drake will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. During the call, Ayr management will refer to a supplementary slide presentation, which will be available for download at ir.ayr.inc.

    Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019

    Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

    Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 282-0546

    International dial-in number: (270) 215-9898

    Conference ID: 5393692

    Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

    The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

    A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2019.

    Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

    International replay number: (404) 537-3406

    Replay ID: 5393692

    About Ayr Strategies Inc.

    Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its five operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.  Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit ir.ayr.inc.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

    Gateway Investor Relations

    T: (949) 574-3860

    Email: AYR@gatewayir.com

     

    Source: Ayr Strategies Inc.

