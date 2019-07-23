Quantcast

    Ayr Strategies Promotes Head of Cultivation Mark Pitchford to Chief Development Officer

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (NEO:AYR.A, OTCQX:AYRSF) (Ayr), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., has promoted Mark Pitchford to chief development officer effective July 23, 2019. He previously served as Ayr's head of cultivation.

    Pitchford is a founding member of Washoe Wellness and The Canopy NV, two cannabis companies acquired by Ayr in May 2019. He has an extensive background in the industry, having operated multiple marijuana cultivation, dispensary, processing and distribution companies in Nevada and California. Pitchford has also consulted on regulatory and industry-related issues across the U.S., from operational and production matters to the medical and recreational marijuana application processes.

    Previously, Pitchford was founder and CEO of Wise Owl Team, a management consulting company providing services related to executive and financial oversight, compliance, security, loss prevention and human resources for the cannabis industry.

    "Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our executive team, having founded and grown multiple successful cannabis companies in the western U.S.," said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr. "He has been an essential member of our team and an invaluable asset in developing and implementing our cultivation initiatives. We believe elevating Mark to lead the integration and future expansion of our cultivation and production efforts will ensure operations continue to run smoothly, while maximizing efficiencies and organic growth."

    Commenting on his new position, Pitchford said, "Since joining Ayr, we have built a vertically-integrated cannabis platform across two highly-populated and limited license states. With best-in-class talent, operations and products, we have already begun to drive synergies and strong organic growth across the portfolio. I am looking forward to this expanded role as we further integrate and grow the Ayr platform across the western and eastern U.S."

    About Ayr Strategies Inc.

    Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its five operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.  Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit ir.ayr.inc.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

    Gateway Investor Relations

    T: (949) 574-3860

    Email: AYR@gatewayir.com

    Media Relations Contact:

    Desiree Rosa

    MULTIPLY

    T: (646) 499-3306

    Email: AYR@wearemultip.ly

     

    Source: Ayr Strategies Inc.

