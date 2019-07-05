Quantcast

    Ayr Strategies Changes OTC Ticker Symbol to “AYRSF”

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 05, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT

    Ayr Strategies Changes OTC Ticker Symbol to "AYRSF"


    TORONTO, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (NEO:AYR.A, OTCQX:AYRSF) (Ayr), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the company's request to change its OTC ticker symbol to "AYRSF," effective today. The previous trading symbol was "CBAQF."

    The company will also continue to trade on the NEO Exchange in Canada under the ticker symbols "AYR.A", "AYR.WT" and "AYR.RT".

    There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

    About Ayr Strategies Inc.

    Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its five operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. 

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

    Gateway Investor Relations

    T: (949) 574-3860

    Email: AYR@gatewayir.com

    Source: Ayr Strategies Inc.

