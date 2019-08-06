Axogen, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results



Second Quarter Revenue of $26.7 million, Representing 30% Growth Versus Second Quarter 2018

ALACHUA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, today reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Revenue of $26.7 million, an increase of 30% compared to second quarter 2018 revenue of $20.6 million

Gross margin of 84.1% compared to 84.9% in the second quarter of 2018



Net loss for the quarter was $7.0 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2018

Adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.7 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with adjusted net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.09 per share, in the second quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.1 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2018

Announced milestone of 100 peer-reviewed clinical publications featuring Axogen's nerve repair product portfolio

Completed enrollment of the pilot phase of REPOSESM, a study evaluating the effectiveness of Axoguard Nerve Cap® in the management of painful neuroma

"We are pleased with the progress we've made strengthening our commercial execution," said Karen Zaderej, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Axogen. "The investments we've made position us for continued success and productivity improvements as we develop the peripheral nerve repair market."

Additional Second Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Increased active accounts in the second quarter to 762, up 20% from 634 a year ago

Ended the quarter with 100 direct sales representatives and 19 independent agencies



Conducted seven national education courses in the second quarter, including one Fellows program, and expect to conduct 25 programs in total during 2019



Ended the quarter with $109.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments compared to $113.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.



"Research findings published over the past 10 years have provided evidence of positive outcomes with Axogen's portfolio of products in sensory, mixed and motor nerves, and in both short and long gap nerve repairs," noted Zaderej. "Clinical evidence plays a critical role in surgeon decision making. The breadth and depth of our clinical evidence is unique in peripheral nerve repair and strengthens our position as the leader in this developing market."

2019 Financial Guidance

The Company is updating its previous revenue guidance range for the full-year 2019 and now anticipates revenue of approximately $106 million to $110 million. Management reiterates its expectation for gross margin to remain above 80%. Additionally, the Company continues to expect to have at least 115 direct sales representatives by year-end.

Conference Call

About Axogen

Axogen ( AXGN ) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. We are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that may be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissue layers and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. Along with these core surgical products, Axogen also offers Acroval® Neurosensory & Motor Testing System and Axotouch® Two-Point Discriminator. These evaluation and measurement tools assist health care professionals in detecting changes in sensation, assessing return of sensory, grip, and pinch function, evaluating effective treatment interventions, and providing feedback to patients on peripheral nerve function. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other European and international countries.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding our growth, our 2019 guidance, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, particularly those discussed under Part I, Item 1A., "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA which further excludes non-cash stock compensation expense. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted which excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and loss on extinguishment of debt from Net Loss and Net Loss Per Common Share - basic and diluted, respectively. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of Axogen's GAAP financial measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.

AXOGEN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,878 $ 24,294 Restricted Cash 6,000 6,000 Short-term investments 78,185 92,311 Accounts receivable, net 16,285 15,321 Inventory 13,587 11,982 Prepaid expenses and other 2,357 1,045 Total current assets 141,292 150,953 Property and equipment, net 9,757 8,039 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,051 - Finance lease right-of-use assets 99 - Intangible assets 1,404 1,181 Total assets $ 156,603 $ 160,173 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,382 $ 12,998 Current maturities of long term obligations 1,832 28 Contract liabilities, current 19 18 Total current liabilities 16,233 13,044 Long-term obligations, net of current maturities and deferred financing fees 2,381 35 Other long-term liabilities — 70 Contract liabilities 29 42 Total liabilities 18,643 13,191 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,252,294 and 38,900,875 shares issued and outstanding 393 389 Additional paid-in capital 304,819 297,319 Accumulated deficit (167,252 ) (150,726 ) Total shareholders' equity 137,960 146,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 156,603 $ 160,173 AXOGEN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 26,701 $ 20,584 $ 49,986 $ 37,844 Cost of goods sold 4,244 3,106 7,958 5,818 Gross profit 22,457 17,478 42,028 32,026 Costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 18,467 14,026 34,901 26,495 Research and development 4,282 2,601 8,421 4,660 General and administrative 7,380 5,669 16,581 10,681 Total costs and expenses 30,129 22,296 59,903 41,836 Loss from operations (7,672 ) (4,818 ) (17,875 ) (9,810 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 654 156 1,370 157 Interest expense (11 ) (544 ) (25 ) (1,130 ) Interest expense - deferred financing costs — (21 ) — (81 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (2,186 ) — (2,186 ) Other expense 6 (15 ) 4 (16 ) Total other expense 649 (2,610 ) 1,349 (3,256 ) Net loss $ (7,023 ) $ (7,428 ) $ (16,526 ) $ (13,066 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 39,175 36,677 39,055 35,605 Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.37 ) Adjusted net loss - non GAAP (3,738 ) (3,201 ) (9,741 ) (7,110 ) Adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.20 ) AXOGEN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (7,023 ) $ (7,428 ) $ (16,526 ) $ (13,066 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 264 215 514 415 Investment income (654 ) (156 ) (1,370 ) (157 ) Income tax (12 ) — (12 ) 13 Interest expense 11 2,751 25 3,397 EBITDA - non GAAP $ (7,414 ) $ (4,618 ) $ (17,369 ) $ (9,398 ) Non cash stock compensation expense 2,674 2,041 4,989 3,770 Litigation and related costs 611 — 1,796 - Adjusted EBITDA - non GAAP $ (4,129 ) $ (2,577 ) $ (10,584 ) $ (5,628 ) Net loss $ (7,023 ) $ (7,428 ) $ (16,526 ) $ (13,066 ) Non cash stock compensation expense 2,674 2,041 4,989 3,770 Litigation and related costs 611 — 1,796 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,186 — 2,186 Adjusted Net Loss - non GAAP $ (3,738 ) $ (3,201 ) $ (9,741 ) $ (7,110 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 39,175 36,677 39,055 35,605 Adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.20 ) AXOGEN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Shareholders' Equity For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019: Balance at March 31, 2019 $ 391 $ 300,582 $ (160,229 ) $ 140,744 Net loss - - (7,023 ) (7,023 ) Stock-based compensation - 2,674 - 2,674 Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 2 1,563 - 1,565 Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 393 $ 304,819 $ (167,252 ) $ 137,960 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019: Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 389 $ 297,319 $ (150,726 ) $ 146,982 Net loss - - (16,526 ) (16,526 ) Stock-based compensation - 4,989 - 4,989 Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 4 2,511 - 2,515 Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 393 $ 304,819 $ (167,252 ) $ 137,960 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018: Balance at March 31, 2018 $ 346 $ 155,313 $ (133,967 ) $ 21,692 Net loss - - (7,428 ) (7,428 ) Issuance of common stock 35 132,671 - 132,706 Stock-based compensation - 2,041 - 2,041 Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 2 1,490 - 1,492 Balance at June 30, 2018 $ 383 $ 291,515 $ (141,395 ) $ 150,503 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018: Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 343 $ 153,168 $ (128,329 ) $ 25,182 Net loss - - (13,066 ) (13,066 ) Issuance of common stock 35 132,671 - 132,706 Stock-based compensation - 3,770 - 3,770 Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 5 1,906 - 1,911 Balance at June 30, 2018 $ 383 $ 291,515 $ (141,395 ) $ 150,503 AXOGEN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,526 ) $ (13,066 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 439 375 Amortization of right-of-use assets 891 — Amortization of intangible assets 56 40 Amortization of deferred financing costs - 81 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,186 Provision for bad debt (159 ) 130 Provision for inventory write down (95 ) 582 Change in investment gains and losses (602 ) — Share-based compensation 4,989 3,770 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (805 ) (1,424 ) Inventory (1,510 ) (2,948 ) Prepaid expenses and other (1,312 ) (454 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 816 839 Operating Lease Obligations (846 ) — Cash paid for interest portion of Finance Leases (2 ) — Contract and other liabilities (12 ) (31 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,678 ) (9,920 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (84,142 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (1,685 ) (654 ) Sale/Maturities of short-term investments 98,871 — Cash payments for intangible assets (280 ) (260 ) Net cash provided by/ (used for) investing activities 12,764 (914 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock — 132,963 Cash paid for equity offering — (257 ) Borrowing on revolving loan — 26,253 Payments on revolving loan and prepayment penalties — (30,489 ) Repayments of long term debt and prepayment penalties — (22,492 ) Cash paid for debt portion of finance leases (17 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 2,515 1,911 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,498 107,889 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 584 97,055 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 30,294 36,507 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 30,878 $ 133,562 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow activity: Cash paid for interest 25 1,328 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Acquisition of fixed assets in accounts payable and accrued expenses 567 — Right-of-use asset and operating lease liability 26 —

























