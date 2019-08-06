AXIM® Biotechnologies Featured in Bloomberg Law for Robust Cannabinoid-Based Patent Portfolio





NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC:AXIM) ("AXIM® Biotech," "AXIM" or "the Company"), a world leader in cannabinoid research and product development, today announced that it has garnered coverage in major news outlet Bloomberg Law about the Company's robust portfolio of cannabinoid-based patents and the significant value they provide as the cannabis industry continues to innovate and grow.

The Aug. 1, 2019, article "Cannabis Companies Gamble on Patents to Lure Possible Suitors," highlights the value of patents in protecting inventions. The article also emphasizes how patents help companies working on cannabinoid-based products stand out from their competition and how IP will become increasingly important as the global cannabis industry is projected to grow to $57 billion by 2027, according to Arcview Market Research. The article also highlighted AXIM's patent on chewing gum as a delivery mechanism for all cannabinoids, including both cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In the article, AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II explains how the value of the company's patents will only continue to increase as time passes, saying: "We're in the first inning of a long ball game, and as things get further down the road, then patents will become even more valuable."

Most notably, in addition to its patent for cannabinoid-based chewing gum, AXIM holds a patent for oral care compositions containing cannabinoids and plans to use it to formulate the first-ever cannabis toothpaste and a topical cream containing cannabinoids, specifically CBD and cannabigerol (CBG), targeted for symptoms associated with atopic dermatitis.

To learn more about AXIM®Biotechnologies, Inc., visit http://aximbiotech.com/.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. ( AXIM ) is a world leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Along with building a robust intellectual property portfolio, AXIM is focused on clinical development programs that bring more efficacy and/or lower side effects than existing alternatives and require small to medium budgets and timelines to bring to market which presents a high added-value to the pharmaceutical field.

AXIM's flagship product, MedChew® with dronabinol, is planned to undergo a bioequivalence study in the near future to fast track through FDA as an alternative to approved Marinol. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

