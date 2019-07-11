AVX Fuels the Next Generation of Clemson University Vehicle Prototyping through Deep Orange



State-of-the-art lab creates new educational opportunities, talent pipeline across S.C.

AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, will fuel the next chapter of Clemson University's flagship vehicle prototype program, Deep Orange, with new equipment and lab space at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR).

The 9,000-square foot lab - named the AVX Mobility Systems Innovation Lab - will include two collaborative innovation studios, expanded prototyping capabilities, and state-of-the-art engineering equipment within the Center for Emerging Technologies at CU-ICAR in Greenville. Capabilities include: a new two-post lift; high-powered metal and tungsten inert gas welding capabilities; and painting and composites equipment to help students design, engineer, build, and validate their vehicle prototypes from the ground up.



"With the electrification of vehicles and further, sustainable mobility solutions, we see support of Deep Orange vehicle prototyping as a natural fit for AVX," said Jeff Schmersal, chief operating officer, AVX Corporation. "The graduate students have fantastic ideas regarding the design and function of future automobiles, and we are excited to provide the equipment and space needed to bring those ideas to reality."



The lab builds on the success of the Deep Orange program, which is now in its 11th year. As part of their master's in automotive engineering, Deep Orange students gain hands-on experience through project-based learning focused on systems integration and innovation by building a vehicle concept from the ground up. These students work directly with industry partners to address real-world problems related to sustainable mobility as well as current and future social trends.



"Our goal with Deep Orange is to educate the next generation of engineering leaders with technical and collaborative tools to develop solutions to tomorrow's mobility challenges," said Chris Paredis, BMW Endowed Chair in Automotive Systems Integration and Deep Orange program director. "The state-of-the-art equipment and collaborative spaces in this lab open up possibilities for innovation that we simply didn't have before."



The new lab makes it possible for both concurrent Deep Orange teams to be located in the same lab space, allowing them to share and learn from each other during the program. Students from Deep Orange 10 and 11 will be the first to take advantage of the lab, which will be home to the program going forward.



"For the first time in our program's history, our students can work and learn alongside each other across different cohorts," said Paredis. "Such sharing of knowledge and ideas will accelerate the education, engineering, and innovation process that will fuel the next decade of Deep Orange. With a program as rapid and all-encompassing as ours, this type of cross-collaboration is invaluable when it comes to shaping the engineering leaders we want to develop."



"AVX and Clemson have a longstanding, multifaceted partnership that speaks volumes about what the company thinks of our talented students and faculty," said Zoran Filipi, chair of the Department of Automotive Engineering. "CU-ICAR is on the cutting edge in terms of preparing our students for tomorrow's automotive careers, and we are grateful for AVX Corporation's generous contribution."



This partnership was developed through Clemson's Office of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives. AVX Corporation is a strategic corporate partner of the university, and the AVX lab is the newest addition to CU-ICAR's innovation ecosystem and will be surrounded by 20+ global campus partners.



"Our global reputation is a direct result of successful strategic partnerships with industry leaders," said Jack Ellenberg, associate vice president for the Office of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives. "Collaborations with companies such as AVX show the breadth and depth these partnerships can attain. From OEMs to suppliers and beyond, our team's success is directly tied to our ability to support our partners and support South Carolina."



Deep Orange

Deep Orange is a flagship program of Clemson's two-year master's program in automotive engineering. The program provides students with experience in market analysis, target customer profiles, vehicle design, prototyping, and manufacturing while balancing costs and design targets in an aggressive timeline. The innovative vehicle prototype program encourages students to push the boundaries of conventional design and engineering.



AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).



Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR)

The Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) is a 250-acre advanced-technology research campus where university, industry and government organizations collaborate. CU-ICAR offers master's and Ph.D. programs in automotive engineering and is conducting leading-edge applied research in critical areas, such as advanced product-development strategies, sustainable mobility, intelligent manufacturing systems and advanced materials. CU-ICAR has industrial-scale laboratories and testing equipment in world-class facilities available for commercial use.

