Quantcast

See headlines for AVCR
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Avricore Health Extends Closing of Placement

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 07:47:00 PM EDT


    NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC:AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated June 5, 2019 and July 11, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted the Company a 30 day extension from the date hereof to close its non-brokered private placement offering of up to 30,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

    Proceeds will support the Company's growth as it continues to expand its network of HealthTab™ operating blood-chemistry analyzers, located primarily in community pharmacies, known as the Rapid Access Safety Test Response (RASTR) Network.

    RASTR is the first on-going, harmonized program to conduct Real-World Evaluations (RWE) on treated populations.

    For further information, please contact:

    Bob Rai, Director and CEO 604-247-2639

    info@avricorehealth.com

    www.avricorehealth.com

    About Avricore Health Inc.

    Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company's goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Avricore Health Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: AVCR, AVCRF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8146.49
    -60.75  ▼  0.74%
    DJIA 27154.20
    -68.77  ▼  0.25%
    S&P 500 2976.61
    -18.50  ▼  0.62%
    Data as of Jul 19, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar