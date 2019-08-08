Quantcast

Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 07:17:00 PM EDT


SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp.'s (NYSE:AVA) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share on the company's common stock. The common stock dividend is payable Sept. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 22, 2019.

The declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors. The board considers the level of dividends on a regular basis, taking into account numerous factors, including financial results, business strategies, and economic and competitive conditions.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 389,000 customers and natural gas to 357,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA."  For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Contact:

Avista 24/7 Media Line (509) 495-4174

Media: Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510 laurine.jue@avistacorp.com 

Investors: John Wilcox (509) 495-4171 john.wilcox@avistacorp.com

 

