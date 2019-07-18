Quantcast

Avis Budget Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 5th

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:54:00 PM EDT


Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for August 6th, 2019

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CAR) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2019 results after the market close on Monday, August 5th, 2019, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results and its full year outlook on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 6th, 2019 until 10:00 p.m. on August 20th, 2019 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13692335.

     

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

Contacts
Media Contact:
Katie McCallPR@avisbudget.com

Investor Contact:
David CalabriaIR@avisbudget.com

Source: Avis Budget Group, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CAR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8207.24
22.03  ▲  0.27%
DJIA 27222.97
3.12  ▲  0.01%
S&P 500 2995.11
10.69  ▲  0.36%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar