Avis Budget Group Announces 2019 Licensees of the Year for Latin America and the Caribbean

The annual Licensee Awards recognize licensee partners that have demonstrated growth in annual financial performance, measured against their respective country's economic conditions, excellence in customer service and alignment with the brand's initiatives.

"As representatives of our brands, Avis Budget Group sets a high bar for its licensees in Latin America and the Caribbean to consistently deliver superior customer service and promising growth," said Hans Mueller, Vice President Global Licensees, Avis Budget Group. "Avis Chile and Budget Costa Rica each demonstrated creativity and ambition to grow their business in increasingly competitive markets and are brand examples of efficient operations and outstanding customer service. We're honored to recognize these teams for unparalleled commitment to our business and celebrate their success."

Avis has been operating in Chile for more than 50 years and offers a range of vehicles and services from twelve locations. In a highly competitive market due to increased leisure travel, the Avis Chile team used inventive tactics to achieve revenue growth in 2018.

Budget has been providing high quality vehicles at value prices in Costa Rica for 40 years. The Budget Costa Rica honoree demonstrates a commitment to finding new ways to grow the business and improve processes each year, while delivering the best in company offers and services to its many valued customers.

Avis Budget Group is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through our three most recognized brands, Avis, Budget and Zipcar, together with several other brands well recognized in their respective markets. We and our licensees operate in approximately 180 countries with more than 11,000 car and truck rental locations throughout the world. We generally maintain a leading share of airport car rental revenue in North America, Europe and Australasia, and we operate one of the leading truck rental businesses in the United States. Our Zipcar brand is one of the world's leading car sharing businesses offering an alternative to traditional vehicle rental and ownership. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

