Avinger to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 844-407-9500 for domestic callers or +1-862-298-0850 for international callers. To listen to a live webcast, please visit http://www.avinger.com and select Investor Relations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning August 8, 2019 at approximately 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET through August 15, 2019. To access the replay, dial 919-882-2331 and reference Conference ID: 51715. The webcast will also be available on Avinger's website following completion of the call at www.avinger.com.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig

Chief Financial Officer

Avinger, Inc.

(650) 241-7916

ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

