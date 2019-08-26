Avid Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences





BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that Ken Gayron, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in September.



8th Annual Gateway Conference Wednesday, September 4, 2019 San Francisco, Calif. Presentation time: 11:00am Pacific time (2:00pm Eastern time) Webcast link: http://ir.avid.com/events-and-presentations 4th Annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference One-on-one meetings only Thursday, September 5, 2019 Minneapolis, Minn.

The presentation on September 4 will be available to the public via live listen-only audio webcast and subsequent replay on the Company's website for 90 days. To listen online, please visit the events and presentation page on http://ir.avid.com.



About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

