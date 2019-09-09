Avid MediaCentral | Publisher Empowers Media Companies to Monetize Content on Social Media



MediaCentral with Wildmoka enables news and sports organizations to create, brand and publish breaking news and highlights fast—creating buzz and driving viewership

MediaCentral l Publisher is a new SaaS offering powered by Wildmoka tools that has been proven to increase viewership and engagement across social media and digital OTT platforms for news and sports

About two-thirds of Americans get their news on social media 1

Creating buzz across social media is dependent on getting a story out first across multiple platforms

Avid will be demonstrating MediaCentral | Publisher at IBC2019

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today unveiled the new MediaCentral® l Publisher powered by Wildmoka, enabling media companies to create content, add graphics and branding, and publish news and sports videos quickly to social media to boost viewership and drive additional revenues.

According to the Pew Research Center, 68 percent of Americans get their news on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. For news and sports organizations, creating buzz across social media relies on getting the story out first across multiple platforms.

"With MediaCentral l Publisher powered by Wildmoka, Avid has significantly improved our customers' ability to be first to deliver news on digital platforms," said Ray Thompson, Director of Broadcast and Media Solutions Marketing at Avid. "Being first to deliver content improves our customers' ability to engage viewers on social, drive consumers to their digital platforms, and increase digital revenue."

MediaCentral l Publisher is a new SaaS offering powered by Wildmoka that will be available as part of Avid's MediaCentral 2019 media workflow platform for news, sports and post-production operations that adds powerful tools for delivering content to social and digital properties fast. MediaCentral users can now log content, search for and access media, create a highlight sequence in the timeline, add graphics, and then publish across social and digital platforms using MediaCentral l Publisher.

"Wildmoka tools—used by broadcasters covering everything from breaking daily news to live sports events—have enabled broadcasters to increase engagement across social and digital properties, build their brand, and drive adoption of their owned digital properties across web and mobile," said Thomas Menguy, President and Chief Technology Officer at Wildmoka. "Now with MediaCentral l Publisher powered by Wildmoka, Avid news and sports customers can deliver more content faster to social and digital platforms where a growing number of consumers are going, while actually monetizing that content to drive new revenue streams."

MediaCentral | Publisher will be available in late September. IBC2019 Show attendees can experience MediaCentral 2019 powered by Wildmoka in action at the Avid booth, stand #7.B55. Visit www.avid.com/products/mediacentral for more information.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

About Wildmoka

Wildmoka delivers the cloud-native video platform widely adopted by the leading sport and news broadcasters to: ingest, edit, publish and monetize live streams and short form contents on all digital channels (D2C OTT and Social Media). It is powered by an intuitive web-based edition tool for non-technical-savvy journalists to publish in seconds, before anyone. The AI-based automation engine allows to create clips and summaries and to post them through pre-defined templates without any human intervention (full automation mode). For more information about Wildmoka solutions and services, visit www.wildmoka.com

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

