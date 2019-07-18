Avid Brings Music Distribution to a Quarter Million Avid Link App Users



AvidPlay empowers artists to distribute their music to the world's most popular streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, NetEase, Gaana and many more

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Connect Live - At Avid Connect Live Nashville at Summer NAMM 2019, Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) introduced AvidPlay, a new music distribution service for its Avid Link app that enables artists, producers and music labels to easily and affordably get their music heard on the world's most popular streaming services.



With AvidPlay, artists can distribute their music tracks and albums to hundreds of streaming services worldwide, including Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, NetEase, Gaana, Anghami, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and many more, and keep 100 percent of the rights and earnings. Music creators simply purchase their music distribution plan on the Avid Link Marketplace, and then intuitively upload their completed tracks and artwork. Artists can then use the AvidPlay dashboard to easily manage the tracks and albums being streamed, and see how much money they've earned from each song—all from within Avid creative tools or from the free Avid Link app for mobile devices.

"Providing a way for creators to get their works heard and viewed by the right people is critical to the success of music, audio and video producers around the world," said Rob D'Amico, Director, Audio and Video Segment at Avid. "Avid Link provides artists the ability to promote their works and gain exposure within community Lounges, along with building up their personal networks by connecting with other content creators. With Avid Link available to everyone—not just Avid customers—music creators now have the ability to easily expand their creative possibilities, distribute their music and, most importantly, get paid for the content they produce."

Avid Link 2019.7 is available now as a free app for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, and is accessible from within Pro Tools®, Media Composer®, and Sibelius®. AvidPlay subscriptions start at just $4.99/year and are available for purchase through the Avid Marketplace within Avid Link.

The Avid Link app, which debuted in January and has more than 260,000 users, enables community members to expand their creative possibilities by connecting with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, and moviemakers, letting them grow their network and gain valuable exposure. With access to top artists, award-winning music professionals, and resources users can share their work, get feedback and advice, and collaborate with like-minded individuals from around the world—no matter which creative tools they use.

Join the Celebration of the Global Music Community

Avid's Connect Live Nashville event celebrates the music community that creates, produces, performs, and distributes its music with Avid creative tools and solutions. It includes free training classes for attendees, with topics covering studio session recording techniques, live recording technology for gigs, recording your own demo, and going from sketch to song. Breakout panel discussions will cover Dolby Atmos, music creation, audio engineering, audio mixing, and music production.

The music community globally is invited to join in these events through a live stream on Avid Link, where viewers can participate in Lounges and meet like-minded artists. Avid Link can be downloaded for free. The live stream also will be available at avid.com and on Avid's social media handles at www.youtube.com/avid, www.facebook.com/avid, www.facebook.com/avidprotools, www.twitter.com/avid, and www.twitter.com/avidprotools.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid Link, AvidPlay, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts:

Avid

Donnelle Koselka

donnelle.koselka@avid.com

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid's PR agency)

Alex Humphries-French—UK

Tanya Roberts—USA

avid@rlyl.com

Beck Media (Avid's business PR agency)

Paige Verducci

paige.verducci@beckmedia.com

Source: Avid Technology, Inc.