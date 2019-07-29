Quantcast

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


DUBLIN, Ireland, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq:AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218 for narcolepsy, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 9, 2019, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (844) 388-0559 (U.S. and Canada) or (216) 562-0393 (international). The conference ID number is 4290467. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel's website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq:AVDL) is a branded specialty pharmaceutical company.  The Company's primary focus is on the development and potential FDA approval for FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel develops and markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Contacts: Michael F. Kanan
  Chief Financial Officer
  Phone: (636) 449-1844
  Email: mkanan@avadel.com
   
  Lee Roth
  Burns McClellan
  Phone: (212) 213-0006
  Email: lroth@burnsmc.com

Source: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

