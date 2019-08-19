Auxly Enters Into a 300 Acre Hemp Cultivation and Purchase Agreement for the 2019 Cultivation Season





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a hemp cultivation and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to act as the financial sponsor for the development of a hemp farming co-operative consisting of six individual hemp licence holders pursuant to the Cannabis Act (collectively, the "Hemp Farmers") located in Prince Edward Island.



To date, the Company has funded $4.5 million of the approximately $6 million it will advance and the Hemp Farmers have planted nearly 300 acres of hemp, which is expected to result in approximately 100,000 kilograms of hemp biomass. Pursuant to the Agreement, Auxly's wholly owned subsidiary, Dosecann Inc. ("Dosecann"), is entitled to purchase all of the hemp cultivated by the Hemp Farmers in 2019 at a preferential price relative to current wholesale market rates; the funds advanced by Auxly toward the development of the project will act as pre-payment for any future hemp purchases by Dosecann. The Company expects the initial hemp harvesting to commence later this fall, at which point the hemp will be tested, milled and stored pursuant to Dosecann specifications prior to delivery to Dosecann for extraction and manufacturing into final finished products.

Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land for Prince Edward Island, commented: "We are incredibly excited to have the finest farmers in Canada cultivating hemp at home in PEI. I had the great opportunity of visiting the farm and seeing first-hand the 300 acres that have been planted, and I'm incredibly impressed by the technologies and advancements that the Hemp Farmers bring to the Island."

"We are very excited to partner with experienced farmers in the province of PEI," said Hugo Alves, President of Auxly. "I'm proud of our Dosecann team for finding this opportunity and being able to demonstrate our continued support for Atlantic Canada. This project ensures our ability to meet the growing market demand for wellness and adult-use cannabidiol (CBD)-based products, and enhances our commitment to bringing innovative, branded derivative cannabis products to Canadian consumers."

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

