Auxly Announces Receipt of Cannabis Research Licence to KGK Science





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KGK Science Inc. ("KGK"), has been issued a Cannabis Research Licence by Health Canada under the Cannabis Regulations allowing KGK to possess and administer cannabis for purposes of a clinical trial. This licence is one of the first of its kind to be issued to a contract research organization ("CRO") in Canada.



In its first cannabis-based clinical trial, KGK will be testing the pharmacokinetics of THC and CBD in healthy adults. Based on a protocol developed by KGK researchers, the trial will commence in October 2019 at KGK's in-house clinic in London, Ontario, with results being later delivered to the third-party sponsor who has privately contracted KGK to conduct this trial on their behalf. With many more cannabis trials in its pipeline, KGK is well on its way to demonstrating its leadership in research and regulatory services to support cannabis and cannabis-derived products.

"This is a much-needed step forward for our business, our clients, and for the cannabis industry as a whole," said Najla Guthrie, President and CEO of KGK. "Support from government and regulatory bodies is essential for cannabis product manufacturers to take a responsible, science-driven approach to substantiating the safety and efficacy of their products through clinical trials."

Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly, commented, "This licence is an important milestone for KGK, as it is the final regulatory requirement that must be met before clinical trial work can begin. As one of the only research licences of its kind to be issued to a CRO, it further solidifies KGK as a leader in cannabis research. We're proud to have KGK as a part of the Auxly family and look forward to leveraging its research capabilities in developing Auxly's innovative cannabis products at our Dosecann facility."

For nearly two decades, KGK has served many of North America's leading nutraceutical, natural health product and consumer packaged goods companies. KGK works with its clients in offering well-designed, customized solutions and substantiating claims for their products through randomized clinical trials. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, novel research techniques, and a seasoned team of thought leaders, KGK science remains at the forefront of its industry. For more information, please visit KGK's website at: https://www.kgkscience.com/

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

