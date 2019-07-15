Auxly Announces Opening of Kolab Project's Flagship Retail Store in Saskatchewan



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the "Company") today announced the official opening of LAB001, the flagship retail location of its wholly- owned subsidiary, Kolab Project Inc. ("Kolab"). LAB001, located at #7, 3427 - 50 Avenue in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, is open and operational as of July 11, 2019. In conjunction with the opening of the retail location, Kolab is now able to commence province-wide e-commerce sales in Saskatchewan.

The flagship retail location was designed in collaboration with Toronto-based studio IV. The space is designed to be not only a shoppable destination, but a transformative one; a storefront that doesn't simply house branded items for purchase, but is in itself an extension of the brand and its ethos.

As one of Auxly's cornerstone brands, Kolab is committed to supporting the arts, design and culture. Its mission is to provide Canadians with a carefully cultivated selection of exceptional cannabis products, while championing high quality, purposeful goods produced in collaboration with culturally-relevant creators.

"We are extremely pleased to be opening our first retail cannabis store and extending our vertically integrated business into Saskatchewan," said Hugo Alves, President of Auxly. "I'm proud of our Auxly and Kolab teams, whose joint efforts enabled us to open and support the operation of our flagship retail location. We look forward to delivering a premium in-store experience and products to the Saskatchewan community."

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.comand stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

