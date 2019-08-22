AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019





MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation's leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its fourth quarter ended August 31, 2019, before market open on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Additionally, the Company will host a one hour conference call on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results of the quarter.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone's website at www.autozone.com and clicking on the Investor Relations link. Investors may also listen to the call via telephone by dialing (210) 839-8923. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through October 24, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (EDT).



About AutoZone:

As of May 4, 2019, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,686 AutoZone stores in 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico in the U.S., and 576 stores in Mexico and 25 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,287.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Source: AutoZone, Inc.