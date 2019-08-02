Quantcast

Autolus Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 8

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 09:06:00 AM EDT


LONDON, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. BST the same day to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-events/events.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 2763978 . After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 2763978.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com.

Investor relations contact:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

susan@sanoonan.com

Media contact:

Silvia Taylor

Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Autolus

+1-240-801-3850

s.taylor@autolus.com

Media contact (UK):

Julia Wilson

JW Communications

+44 (0) 7818 430877

juliawilsonuk@gmail.com

Source: Autolus Therapeutics plc

