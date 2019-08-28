Quantcast

Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


LONDON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings with attendees. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus' website at https://www.autolus.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
  • Dr. Itin will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday, September 9 at 9:20 a.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings with attendees. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus' website at https://www.autolus.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
  • Andrew Oakley, chief financial officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings with attendees.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com.

Investor contact:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

susan@sanoonan.com 

Media contacts:

Silvia Taylor

Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Autolus

+1-240-801-3850

s.taylor@autolus.com 

Julia Wilson

JW Communications

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Source: Autolus Therapeutics plc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AUTL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7856.88
29.93  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26036.10
258.20  ▲  1.00%
S&P 500 2887.94
18.78  ▲  0.65%
Data as of Aug 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar