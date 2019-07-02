Quantcast

    Austin Resources Completion of Consolidation

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Resources Ltd. ("Austin" or the "Company")(TSX Venture Exchange - AUT) announces that it has received the approval of its shareholders and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for its previously announced consolidation (see press release dated May 7, 2019).  As a result, the common shares of Azul have been consolidated on a five for one (5:1) basis, such that the previously existing 44,233,120 common shares have been consolidated and there are now approximately 8,846,624 post-consolidated common shares issued and outstanding.  The consolidation, which will not result in a change in the trading symbol "AUT" will be effective on the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday, July 4th.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For further information contact:

    Austin Resources Ltd.

    Jing Peng

    Chief Financial Officer

    Telephone: 416-848-9888

    Email: info@austinresources.ca

    Website: www.austinresources.ca

