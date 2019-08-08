Quantcast

See headlines for AUT
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Austin Resources Announces Completion of Private Placement

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Resources Ltd. ("Austin" or the "Company")(TSX Venture Exchange - AUT) is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering of $750,000 in gross proceeds based on the issuance of 12,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share.  The common shares issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a resale restriction for a period of four months plus one day from August 7, 2019. 

    The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for the repayment of outstanding debt, evaluation of existing properties and for working capital purposes.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For further information contact:

    Austin Resources Ltd.

    Jing Peng

    Chief Financial Officer

    Telephone: 416-848-9888

    Email: info@austinresources.ca

    Website: www.austinresources.ca

    Source: Austin Resources Ltd

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: AUT




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7862.83
    29.56  ▲  0.38%
    DJIA 26007.07
    -22.45  ▼  0.09%
    S&P 500 2883.98
    2.21  ▲  0.08%
    Data as of Aug 7, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar