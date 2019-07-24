Auscrete Corporation (ASCK) production commenced with first $1 million order on books





GOLDENDALE, Wash., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTCQB:ASCK) - launched production of its hybrid concrete building panels, which are highly energy efficient, fire-retardant, structurally superior while remaining affordable, at their new plant in Washington State.



With this $1 million, 8 housing unit order being produced right from day one, ASCK will begin putting up substantial revenues as has been expected. This order has been waiting in the wings for ASCK to commence production, due to the overall quality and affordability of the final ASCK product.

Since the on-site delivery locations are close to the production facility, ASCK will expect to come in at the high-end of the range for its projected net margins of 24-26%. Right from this launch of production. ASCK can firmly realize a net contract profit at their bottom line of approximately $250,000. ASCK is virtually debt free so will only need to meet projected normal incurred ongoing operating expenses.

This is exactly the blueprint that been developed by the CEO & Founder of ASCK, Mr. John Sprovieri.

Besides the 8 units online for the production right now, there are another 17 houses for contractors in CA that are ready to sign contractual commitment with ASCK, once a production schedule can be established. These will add an additional layer of around $2.5 million of revenues.

With such an explosive bottom line predicted, ASCK's quandary will be the ability to supply product. Continuous monthly inquiries by developers and small regional home builders regarding the possibilities of signing up for 15 - 20 contracted homes each per year are numerous. Presently there are 1-2 such inquiries like this per month. As production launches with an aggressive awareness campaign going forward these numbers will only grow.

Signing on a few contractor accounts like these will give ASCK a tremendous backlog and workload right from the start of production. Each contractor or developer account will be worth $1.8 million to $3.2 million in revenues per annum for ASCK, and at that time, the Company will be able to make predictable and obtainable quarterly revenue projections going forward, with little room for any deviation or errors.

The Company still has options to obtain property on the Industrial Estate in Goldendale, WA and expect to expand future production facilities there as the needs arise.

As ongoing production smooths out, ASCK will be able to explore other opportunities that have been offered to the Company in the past. However, at all times aware it may not be able to meet a commitment, such as those ASCK had earlier removed itself from the bidding process. For example, in the previous 12 months, ASCK was approached to build two 10,000 sq. ft. retail Dollar Stores in Oregon but had no capacity to engage.

Now, being in production, ASCK will be able to make and win workable bids for those opportunities as they arise. Those revenue opportunities will be firmly within the grasp of ASCK going forward.

Along with the soon to be generated revenues from production, ASCK is exploring it expansion using various crowdfunding platforms and looks to be listed on one or two in the upcoming weeks. The benefits from crowdfunding is really two-fold, besides raising additional funding for future expansion, it deletes the toxic route of convertible notes.

Crowdfunding will also place stock in the hands of investors that typically take a longer view in the success of ASCK as a company and not just the emotional barometer known as the common stock, all the while giving ASCK a broader base of stock ownership.

For future updates and photos during the exciting launch phase be sure to check out the Auscrete Blog at http://AuscreteBlog.com/

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative forms thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Auscrete Corporation assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Auscrete Corporation. Investors are encouraged to review Auscrete Corporation's public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

