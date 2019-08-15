Aurora Mobile Partners with Tencent Cloud to Build an Open and Diverse Mobile Developer Ecosystem





SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JG), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it is partnering with Tencent Cloud to leverage their respective advantages in mobile development and cloud computing to provide developers with efficient, convenient and diversified developer services.



As the domestic mobile development sector matures and cloud computing technology advances, mobile development is gradually transitioning from local to cloud-based storage. The combination of mobile and cloud-based developer services provides developers not only with more application scenarios to incorporate into the development process, but also with powerful cloud-based storage, management and sharing functions, and deep integration of multiple mobile development processes. Facilitating increased sharing between developers is expected to further increase efficiency and reduce development costs.

The partnership will provide each respective mobile developer community with accounts that seamlessly link to each other's systems, an enhanced user experience, and joint developer service products. Both companies will also deepen product and technology cooperation and will jointly explore opportunities to create an efficient and user-friendly mobile development experience while at the same time working to build an open and diverse mobile developer ecosystem.

Founded in 2011, Aurora is a leading mobile developer service provider in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora has served approximately 419 thousand mobile app developers and approximately 1,165 thousand mobile applications, accumulated data from nearly 22.7 billion installations of the Company's software development kits (SDKs), with monthly unique active device base of nearly 1.07 billion, as of March 2019. Based on Aurora's vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.



