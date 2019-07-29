Auralite Provides Update On Its Recent Investment Target, Champignon Brands





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auralite Investments Inc. (TSX Venture-AAAA) (the "Company" or "Auralite"), is pleased to provide an update on its strategic investee, Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon").



Champignon has advised Auralite that it has successfully debuted its Vitality Superteas global e-commerce portal, following a comprehensive Canadian pilot campaign. Champignon's flagship e-commerce store includes a selection of craft mushroom-infused teas and ancillary accessories, earmarked for worldwide distribution. At this time, Champignon is accepting pre-orders for its three premier mushroom-infused SKUs, Brain Enhance, Nourish Force and Mighty Re-charge, and has begun discussions with certain Canadian big box food retailers, as well as wholesalers regarding brick and mortar distribution of the Vitality Superteas. Champignon has also begun architecting a pop-up store for deployment within an existing Toronto-based coffee shop.

Robert Meister, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Auralite stated: "We continue to be encouraged by the recent growth within the bourgeoning health and wellness vertical and are actively looking to deploy additional capital into promising, high growth companies. Auralite's dedicated Health and Wellness committee is currently evaluating complimentary investments within the medicinal mushroom sector".

ABOUT AURALITE

Auralite is an investment issuer with interests in Canadian-based Champignon Brands Inc., Singapore-based EVVO Labs Pte. Ltd. and South Korea-based Fourth-Link Inc.

