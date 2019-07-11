Aura Systems Inc. Obtains New Leadership Team





STANTON, CALIFORNIA , July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCBB:AUSI) today announced key changes in top leadership, including a change in the company's Board of Directors and the appointment of a new president, chief financial officer and corporate secretary.

Following successful action by stockholders holding a majority of shares of the company's common stock to remove Ronald Buschur, William Anderson and Si Ryong Yu from the company's Board of Directors, Ms. Cipora Lavut, Mr. David Mann and Dr. Robert Lempert have been elected by stockholders to replace Mssrs. Buschur, Anderson and Yu. Ms. Lavut has superseded Ronald Buschur as the Chair of Aura's Board of Directors. Mr. Salvador Diaz-Versón, Jr., one of the company's continuing directors, stated "We are excited to be able to announce the formal installation of these three outstanding leaders to Aura's Board of Directors. I greatly look forward to working together with Ms. Lavut, Mr. Mann and Dr. Lempert to reshape Aura and build value for all shareholders."

Aura also announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Lavut as the company's acting president while Mr. Mann and Dr. Lempert have been appointed to replace Melvin Gagerman as Aura's acting chief financial officer and acting corporate secretary, respectively. Ms. Lavut is one of Aura's original founding members and stated that she is "eager to begin restoring a long-overdue ethical, success-generating focus" to Aura. Mr. Mann, a long-standing Aura stockholder and successful international executive echoed Ms. Lavut, saying that he too is pleased to "be part of the process of reinstating transparent accountability and achievement" for the stockholders of Aura. Dr. Lempert, who is also a long-standing stockholder of the company, mirrored these sentiments, stating that he is "pleased to take on this important role" of working on behalf of Aura shareholders to see Aura flourish.

