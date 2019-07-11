Quantcast

Aura Systems Inc. Obtains New Leadership Team

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 11:00:00 AM EDT


STANTON, CALIFORNIA , July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCBB:AUSI) today announced key changes in top leadership, including a change in the company's Board of Directors and the appointment of a new president, chief financial officer and corporate secretary.

Following successful action by stockholders holding a majority of shares of the company's common stock to remove Ronald Buschur, William Anderson and Si Ryong Yu from the company's Board of Directors, Ms. Cipora Lavut, Mr. David Mann and Dr. Robert Lempert have been elected by stockholders to replace Mssrs. Buschur, Anderson and Yu. Ms. Lavut has superseded Ronald Buschur as the Chair of Aura's Board of Directors. Mr. Salvador Diaz-Versón, Jr., one of the company's continuing directors, stated "We are excited to be able to announce the formal installation of these three outstanding leaders to Aura's Board of Directors. I greatly look forward to working together with Ms. Lavut, Mr. Mann and Dr. Lempert to reshape Aura and build value for all shareholders."

Aura also announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Lavut as the company's acting president while Mr. Mann and Dr. Lempert have been appointed to replace Melvin Gagerman as Aura's acting chief financial officer and acting corporate secretary, respectively. Ms. Lavut is one of Aura's original founding members and stated that she is "eager to begin restoring a long-overdue ethical, success-generating focus" to Aura. Mr. Mann, a long-standing Aura stockholder and successful international executive echoed Ms. Lavut, saying that he too is pleased to "be part of the process of reinstating transparent accountability and achievement" for the stockholders of Aura. Dr. Lempert, who is also a long-standing stockholder of the company, mirrored these sentiments, stating that he is "pleased to take on this important role" of working on behalf of Aura shareholders to see Aura flourish.

For more information on Aura Systems Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com

﻿

Cipora Lavut Robert Lempert
404 539-2161 #
clavut@aurasystems.com email

Source: Aura Systems Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AUSI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8216.22
13.69  ▲  0.17%
DJIA 27059.22
199.02  ▲  0.74%
S&P 500 3000.72
7.65  ▲  0.26%
Data as of Jul 11, 2019 | 11:43AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar