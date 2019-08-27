Quantcast

    August 27, 2019 Zanzibar Mobilizes To Explore Tanzanian Gold Exploration Properties

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 12:59:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zanzibar Gold Inc. (ZBR - CSE; ZNZBF - OTC Pinks) reports that it is preparing an exploration program on the Mkuvia Gold Placer ("Mkuvia") and has mobilized field crews to initiate its exploration of the Mkuvia and the Fukawi Lode gold ("Fukawi") properties in Tanzania.  

    On the Mkuvia, the company is sending an independent geologist to complete a NI 43-101 exploration report to satisfy regulatory requests and to outline a small exploration program to test the reported placer area. The program will mainly focus on the areas identified in a 2009 report as prime exploration targets and will utilize modern equipment for the first time on the property area.

    On the Fukawi Property, the initial exploration program will focus on several gold bearing veins that were outlined in previous exploration. Trenching and sampling to explore the continuity and geology between two test pits to the west of the main valley that assayed 40.70 grams and 57.99 grams (approximately 1.2 ounces and 1.7 ounces respectively) across a 1 metre width and another test pit approximately 200 metres, west, that assayed 36.89 grams (1.1 ounces). Also on the east side of the same valley, between the test pits that assayed 20.4 grams and 40.21 grams (0.6 ounces and 1.2 ounces respectively), and another test pit approximately 300 metres to the north, that assayed 82.31 grams (2.4 ounces). All samples were across an approximate 1 metre width.

    The foregoing results reported previously (April and June, 2019).

    The Fukawi Property is a hard rock exploration project located northwest of the Magambezi Deposit, and has had no follow up exploration conducted.

    "We are excited to start our field work on these interesting exploration targets," Company President S.A. Farrage stated, "especially at a time when gold is attracting more interest and new gold resource targets are relatively few."

    G. Macdonald, the QP for the company has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

