aTyr Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company update at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 8-10 in New York.



Details of the event is as follows:

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Presentation time: 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.atyrpharma.com, and will be available for 90 days after the event.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr's research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

