aTyr Pharma to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 14th

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


Company to host conference call and webcast at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Wednesday, August 14th @ 5:00p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT

Domestic: (844) 358-9116

International: (209) 905-5951

Conference ID: 5599576

Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr's research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

allaire@lifesciadvisors.com

