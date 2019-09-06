ATW Tech finalizes the transfer of its VoxTel platform to a full cloud based environment





MONTREAL, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V:ATW) is pleased to announce that the migration of the infrastructure and telecom services of its Voxtel division is now complete. The VoxTel team has transferred the last physical data center to an entirely Tier 1 Carrier Grade cloud-based environment.



This new environment allows the VoxTel division to focus its activities on its core business while optimizing interconnexions with telecom operators and using inbound/outbound call management architecture to make it more resilient.

In addition, the division has also invested in a new telecom monitoring solution that allows the team to proactively track performance indicators.

Denis Archambault, interim CFO of ATW Tech and General Manager of the VoxTel division declared: "We want to thank all of our customers and coworkers for their help in this process, which will enable this migration to benefit all stakeholders".

Finally, Mr. Marc Dallaire and Mr. Bertrand Leboeuf have stepped down from ATW's board of directors. The Company wishes to thank them for their years of loyal service as directors and wishes them all the best in their future activities

ABOUT ATW TECH

ATW Tech is a leader in financial technologies (‘fintech'), owner of several web platforms including VoxTel, Option.vote and Bloomed. VoxTel offers various interactive communication, landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Option.vote offers a large scale, customizable, and secure multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations, and others looking for a way to reduce their voting costs and to improve their participation rates. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.

