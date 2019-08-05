Attis Industries to Host Congressman John Katko at Fulton Ethanol Plant









Contingent of Local Farmers Will be in Attendance for a Discussion on Key Federal and State Issues Related to Renewable Fuel Production

MILTON, GA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE-- Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) (the "Company" or "Attis"), a diversified innovation and technology holding company, today announced that it will be hosting Congressman John Katko, Representative from New York's 24th district in the United States House of Representatives, on August 6th at its recently acquired corn ethanol plant in Fulton, NY.

The Congressman's visit is part of the Government Relations Speaking Series organized by the Manufacturers Association of Central New York ("MACNY") for MACNY members. It will include a tour of the plant and a roundtable discussion on key federal and state issues related to renewable fuel production among other issues of concern to manufacturers in central New York. Of particular interest to Attis will be addressing the EPA's continued approval of Small Refinery Exemptions ("SRE") under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The current administration has significantly increased the number of SREs leading to demand destruction of nearly 2.5 billion gallons of renewable fuel. Attis will also discuss with Congressman Katko New York State's goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and how Attis' corn ethanol facility and its future Greentech campus will play a significant role in decarbonizing the transportation sector.

"It is our belief that Attis is in an ideal position to assist New York in meeting its aggressive carbon reduction goals at our planned GreenTech campus," stated Helen Petersen, Director of Corporate Policy and Governmental Affairs. "Attis is planning to invest $150 million to upgrade and expand its facilities to lower the carbon emissions of corn-based ethanol, future production of cellulosic ethanol from biomass as well as numerous other biobased products like carbon fiber and bioplastics. We welcome the opportunity to share our vision with Congressman Katko and encourage him to support market-based policies that allow for diverse technology solutions to our transportation challenges."

Also, in attendance at the meeting will be numerous local farmers, all of whom are integral to the ongoing operations at the Fulton facility. The Fulton corn ethanol facility procures approximately 31 million bushels of corn annually for its operations, 50% of which is sourced within the state of New York and Attis appreciates the opportunity to thank the local farms who contribute to its success.

Greg Pilewicz, Attis Industries President, stated, "Our Fulton facility is the crown jewel in our renewable fuel production operations, and we believe its location in upstate New York is primed to take advantage of existing and future mandates to meet New York's ambitious carbon reduction goals. With the continued support of the local farmers and a strong market for state manufactured fuels, Attis is poised to be the preeminent producer of sustainable fuels and products in the United States."

Attis requests all press interested in attending the event to arrive at the Fulton Plant at 4pm EST. Congressman Katko and Attis' management will be available for interviews then, before the tour begins.

Attis Industries Inc.

Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) is a holding company focused on developing and building businesses that play important roles in the new economy, which include renewable fuels, bio-based plastics, healthcare and communications infrastructure. We strive to encourage our employees to be entrepreneurs focused on innovation and technology. We will remain dynamic, persistent and motivated to our mission of winning. The growth of our company will rely on our integrity and our vision for the future. Attis Industries will continue to fulfill essential needs in healthcare, energy independence and digital communications. Today, each of these sectors provide high growth opportunities that collectively account for more than a third of our nations GDP. For more information, visit: www.attisind.com.

