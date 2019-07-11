Atossa Genetics Announces New Proprietary Modified-Release Oral Endoxifen Tablet; Phase 1 Clinical Trial Initiated





SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced that it is developing a new proprietary modified-release oral tablet form of its Endoxifen, which is the form of the drug that the company intends for future clinical studies and commercialization. This is the next generation of oral Endoxifen following the successful clinical studies of the capsule form of the company's oral Endoxifen. A patent application covering the new table has also been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.



Steven C. Quay, Ph.D., M.D., CEO and president of Atossa, commented: "We are excited to take this next step in our oral Endoxifen product development. Based on the abundance of information from our previous clinical studies, we strongly believe in the potential efficacy of oral dosing and intend for this modified-release tablet to be the commercial form of our oral Endoxifen. The goal of the modified-release aspect of the drug is to create more even uptake of the drug which we believe may reduce side effects and improve efficacy."

As part of the development of this new oral tablet, Atossa has commenced a Phase 1 study in Australia to ascertain the pharmacokinetics of the tablet. The study is randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled with both single and multiple-doses in 2 groups with a total of 24 healthy female volunteers who will be dosed for 14 days. Atossa's oral Endoxifen capsule, which has been used in previous clinical studies, will serve as the comparator. The first group of the study has now been enrolled and dosed.

Dr. Quay continued: "This new study builds on the success of our Phase 1 studies of the oral capsule and topical forms of our Endoxifen, our recent successful Phase 2 study of topical Endoxifen, which demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing breast density, and our single-patient compassionate use study of oral Endoxifen. Following completion of this Phase 1 trial, we will continue to use this proprietary modified-release formulation for future clinical studies -- including a Phase 2 trial that we have already indicated is in development -- and ultimately regulatory approval. We look forward to completing the study in the next quarter."

