Atossa Genetics Announces Completion of Enrollment and Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of New Proprietary Modified-Release Oral Endoxifen Tablet

SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Genetics Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced that all participant activities have been completed in its Phase 1 clinical trial of a new proprietary modified-release oral tablet form of its Endoxifen. This is the next generation of oral Endoxifen following the successful clinical studies of the capsule form of the company's oral Endoxifen.



Steven C. Quay, Ph.D., M.D., CEO and president of Atossa, commented: "We are very pleased that this study enrolled so quickly, with all 24 participants enrolled and dosed over the past six weeks. This is a very important study for Atossa as we plan to use the new modified-release oral tablet in our upcoming Phase 2 study to reduce breast density. We expect to report preliminary results from the Phase 1 study in the next 30 days and then move forward with the Phase 2 study in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the goal of the modified-release aspect of the drug is to create more even uptake of the drug which we believe may reduce side effects and improve efficacy."

The Phase 1 study is being conducted in Australia. The objectives of the study are to assess safety and tolerability and to ascertain the pharmacokinetics of the tablet. The study is randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled with both single and multiple-doses (daily for 14-days) in two groups with a total of 24 healthy female volunteers. Atossa's oral Endoxifen capsule served as the comparator.

About Mammographic Breast Density (MBD)

Legislation has been recently enacted in approximately 35 states requiring that women be notified if they have mammographic breast density (MBD) and those notifications typically state that women with MBD have a higher risk of developing breast cancer, and that mammography may not be as effective in detecting breast cancer because the MBD can "mask" the detection of cancers. In February 2019, Federal legislation was enacted that requires that the FDA adopt rules requiring that mammography reports include information about breast density and inform women about their breast density.

It is estimated that approximately ten million women in the Unites States have MBD, for which there is no FDA-approved treatment. Although oral tamoxifen is approved to prevent breast cancer in "high-risk" women, it is used by less than 5 percent of women with an increased risk of developing breast cancer because of the actual or perceived side effects and risks of tamoxifen. Atossa Genetics believes its Endoxifen may provide an option for women to proactively reduce the density of their breasts. Moreover, the company's Endoxifen may improve mammography accuracy and patient care by unmasking cancerous tumors that are otherwise obscured by high breast density.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossagenetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between preliminary and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others with respect to fulvestrant, such as patent rights, potential market sizes for Atossa's drugs under development and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

