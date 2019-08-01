Aton Announces Results of Annual General Meeting





VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Aton Resources") (TSX-V:AAN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 31, 2019 (the "Meeting").



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted in favour of resolutions:

Setting the number of directors at six - 99.89% in favour.

Electing as directors of the Company:

Bill Koutsouras - 99.90% in favour;

Mark W. Campbell - 99.90% in favour;

Giles Baynham - 98.22% in favour;

David Laing- 98.22% in favour;

Anthony Clements - 99.90% in favour; and

Tonno Vahk - 99.90% in favour.

Approving the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company - 99.91% in favour.

Approving the Company's stock option plan - 99.82% in favour.

"Again, today I want to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support and in particular our cornerstone investors, whose unwavering belief in Aton's management, exploration team, and our projects, has meant so much to the Company. I would also like to thank all of our directors, who continue to do a great job in guiding Aton", commented Mark Campbell President and CEO. "This continued confidence allows us to move forward with our development goals at Hamama, to be Egypt's second producing gold mine, and our exploration program at our largest discovery at Rodruin and at our 17 other gold targets at our Abu Marawat Concession."

About Aton Resources Inc.



Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Three historic British mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis, Semna and Abu Garida. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 596 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.



For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:



MARK CAMPBELL



President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +202-27356548

Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com





