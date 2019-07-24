Quantcast

Atomera to Announce Financial Results and Host Second Quarter 2019 Business Update & Conference Call on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT

Atomera to Announce Financial Results and Host Second Quarter 2019 Business Update & Conference Call on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019


LOS GATOS, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its second quarter 2019 business update and financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time.

The call can be accessed in the following ways: 

  • (844) 263-8318 from within the United States,
  • +1 (213) 358-0960 internationally,
  • via webcast from the company's web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section,
  • replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 9397428

About Atomera

Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap.  More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com

 

Source: Atomera Incorporated

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ATOM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8321.50
70.10  ▲  0.85%
DJIA 27269.97
-79.22  ▼  0.29%
S&P 500 3019.56
14.09  ▲  0.47%
Data as of Jul 24, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar