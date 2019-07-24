ATN Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





Second Quarter Results



Revenue excluding sale transactions and one-time items shows year-on-year organic growth

International telecom results reflect operational improvements in all markets

Sequential improvement in US Telecom operations resulting from seasonal factors and receipt of Connect America Fund Phase II funds

BEVERLY, Mass., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATNI) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Business Review and Outlook

"Second quarter consolidated results reflected several positive elements that are expected to continue as we move ahead through 2019", noted Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer. "While reported revenues declined $10.1 million and operating income declined $13.0 million on a year-on-year basis, adjusting for sale transactions and the Federal Communications Commissions ('FCC') hurricane support we received in last year's second quarter, consolidated recurring revenue1 increased 4%, driving even higher year-on-year Adjusted EBITDA2 performance. This improvement in underlying operations was led by our International Telecom operations. While revenue for the segment was down 2%, recurring revenue was up 9%, excluding the $8.2 million in hurricane relief funds received from the FCC in the second quarter of 2018. The steady post-hurricane recovery of our U.S. Virgin Island business and continued broadband growth and margin expansion in other key international markets were the major contributing factors.

"The improvement in International Telecom operations more than offset US Telecom segment results, which were considerably below last year's levels, but up sequentially, reflecting seasonally higher volumes and the beginning of revenue benefits from our Connect America Fund Phase II ('CAF II') award. As we have previously noted, there are several initiatives underway in our US Telecom business that, if successful, would improve results and provide a more stable revenue base. These include providing additional services to our carrier customers beyond traditional wholesale roaming, and investments in new business offerings that have the potential to be longer term growth drivers for ATN.

"Looking ahead, we expect our International Telecom business to continue to perform well this year and generate healthy cash flows. This operating segment is benefitting from the significant network investments we have made in the past few years, the continued steady recovery of our U.S. Virgin Islands business and improved market penetration and operating efficiencies across our portfolio. Also, we are optimistic that some of our initiatives will lead to an improved outlook for our US Telecom segment.

"Based on our current portfolio of businesses, we reaffirm our expectation that 2019 will be a year of major improvement in cash flows for ATN, and we continue to seek out opportunities that have the potential to be value-creating for ATN and our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Second quarter 2019 revenues were $107.7 million compared to last year's second quarter recurring revenue1 of $103.3 million. Last year's reported revenues of $117.8 million included $4.5 million from the Company's US solar assets portfolio that was sold in late 2018, non-recurring revenue of $8.2 million for additional USF high cost support funding from the FCC for our U.S. Virgin Islands business and $1.8 million from wholesale wireless cell sites that were sold last year. Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.8 million compared with the prior year's $15.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA2 was $24.2 million, compared to $36.0 million in the prior year period. In addition to the $14.5 million of 2018 revenue items noted above, the operating income comparison was also negatively affected by the prior year's gain of $2.3 million from the sale of certain US Telecom assets. Net loss attributable to ATN's stockholders for the second quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.05 loss per share, compared with the prior year period's net income of $7.2 million, or $0.45 income per diluted share.



Second Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights

The Company has three reportable segments: (i) US Telecom; (ii) International Telecom; and (iii) Renewable Energy.

Segment Results Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in Thousands) US Telecom International

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other Total Revenue $ 26,413 $ 79,859 $ 1,449 $ - $ 107,721 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 6,968 $ 24,656 $ 805 $ (8,209 ) $ 24,220 Operating Income $ 1,521 $ 11,057 $ 167 $ (9,991 ) $ 2,754 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in Thousands) Capital Expenditures $ 6,368 $ 23,692 $ 817 $ 4,519 $ 35,396 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in Thousands) US Telecom International

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other Total Revenue $ 30,284 $ 81,481 $ 6,023 $ - $ 117,788 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 12,685 $ 27,617 $ 3,826 $ (8,173 ) $ 35,955 Operating Income $ 7,841 $ 15,571 $ 1,927 $ (9,586 ) $ 15,753 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in Thousands) Capital Expenditures $ 7,266 $ 95,520 $ 1,388 $ 3,074 $ 107,248

US Telecom

US Telecom revenues consist mainly of wireless revenues from our voice and data wholesale wireless operations and our smaller retail operations in the Southwestern United States, as well as enterprise and wholesale wireline revenues. Lower US Telecom segment revenues and operating income reflected a 10% year-over-year decline in wireless revenues, primarily due to lower wholesale traffic, and the sale of approximately 100 wholesale wireless cell sites early in the third quarter of 2018. US Telecom revenues increased 23% sequentially over the prior quarter, reflecting higher seasonal traffic volumes and the additional revenue from the 10 year CAF II award that began this quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2 for this segment declined by 45% to $7.0 million year-on-year due to the impact of the reduction in wireless revenues over that period and the additional operating costs related to early stage business investments first made in mid-2018.

International Telecom

International Telecom consists of a broad range of information and communications services including wireline and wireless data, internet, voice and video service revenues from our operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean. International Telecom revenues decreased 2% year-on-year mainly due to the $8.2 million of USF high cost support funding from the FCC received in the second quarter of 2018 that was mostly offset by increased broadband revenues in several of our markets, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, where our operations continue to recover from the 2017 hurricanes. We expect continued year-on-year revenue improvement throughout the remainder of 2019, exclusive of the additional non-recurring revenue of $7.2 million from FCC support received in the third quarter of 2018. International Telecom operating income decreased 29% to $11.1 million from the prior year's quarter and Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased 11% to $24.7 million from the prior year's quarter, both as a result of the $8.2 million impact on operating income and Adjusted EBITDA2 from the non-recurring FCC support received in the second quarter of 2018. This was partially offset by higher data revenues and increased revenues from the post-storm recovery.

Renewable Energy

Renewable Energy segment revenues are principally the result of the generation and sale of energy from our commercial solar projects in India. In the fourth quarter of 2018, ATN completed the sale of its portfolio of solar projects in the United States. As a result, second quarter 2019 revenues were $1.4 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior year quarter, operating income was $0.2 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior year quarter and Adjusted EBITDA1 amounted to $0.8 million, compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Year-on-year revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA2 comparisons for this segment will be negative for the remainder of 2019 as a result of this transaction.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2019 was $146.7 million. Additionally, the Company ended the second quarter with $5.3 million in short-term investments. Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.5 million for the first six months of 2019, compared with $46.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease in operating cash flow compared with the prior year is mostly the result of lower net income, the current year tax payments of $27.0 million primarily related to the gain on the 2018 sale of the US Solar asset portfolio, and other working capital activity in the current year. For the first six months of 2019, the Company used net cash of $64.8 million for investing and financing activities. This included $35.4 million in capital expenditures, $10.0 million for other minority investments, $5.0 million for the purchase of short-term cash investments and $5.4 million of dividends on common stock. Management expects International Telecom capital expenditures to be approximately $50.0 million for the full year 2019, approximately $110.0 million below 2018 levels. In the US Telecom segment, we expect capital expenditures to be similar to 2018 levels, excluding new initiatives and early stage business spending. In the Renewable Energy segment, we expect $6.0 - $7.0 million of construction costs for the balance of 2019 related to building additional capacity.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, our future financial performance and results of operations including revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2019 and capital expenditures; the competitive environment in our key markets, demand for our services and industry trends; our growth opportunities; the estimated timeline for an increase in revenues from our customers in the U.S. Virgin Islands following the hurricanes; and management's plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of our operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the future growth and retention of our major customers and subscriber base and consumer demand for solar power; (2) our ability to maintain favorable roaming arrangements, receive roaming traffic and satisfy the needs and demands of our major wireless customers; (3) our ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade our networks and IT platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (4) government regulation of our businesses, which may impact our FCC and other telecommunications licenses or our renewables businesses; (5) our reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to our network infrastructure; (6) economic, political and other risks facing our operations; (7) the loss of or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in our various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (8) our ability to expand our renewable energy business; (9) our ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (10) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes; (11) increased competition; (12) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of our network capacity and customer service system to support our customer growth; (13) our continued access to capital and credit markets; and (14) the risk of currency fluctuation for those markets in which we operate. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, ATN has included Recurring Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in this release and in the tables included herein.

Recurring Revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted to exclude the receipt of incremental USF support funds, revenues from the US Solar asset portfolio which was sold in Q4 2018, and revenues from the US Telecom sale of 100 wholesale wireless cell sites in Q2 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to ATN stockholders before (gain) loss on disposition of long-lived assets, restructuring charges, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, transaction-related charges, other income or expense, loss on damaged assets and other hurricane charges, net of insurance recovery and net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. ATN's management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring our core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See Table 6 for reconciliation of Revenue to Recurring Revenue, which is a non-GAAP measure

2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.





Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,611 $ 191,836 Restricted cash 1,071 1,071 Short-term investments 5,281 393 Other current assets 98,266 82,465 Total current assets 250,229 275,765 Property, plant and equipment, net 613,703 626,852 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,587 - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 165,933 166,979 Other assets 48,524 37,708 Total assets $ 1,146,976 $ 1,107,304 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,688 $ 4,688 Taxes payable 8,342 31,795 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,021 - Other current liabilities 107,250 104,167 Total current liabilities 130,301 140,650 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 84,478 $ 86,294 Deferred income taxes 5,702 10,276 Operating lease liabilities 58,748 - Other long-term liabilities 49,206 46,760 Total long-term liabilities 198,134 143,330 Total liabilities 328,435 283,980 Total ATN International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 689,683 695,387 Non-controlling interests 128,858 127,937 Total equity 818,541 823,324 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,146,976 $ 1,107,304

Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Wireless $ 46,996 $ 50,496 $ 88,608 $ 101,043 Wireline 59,276 61,269 119,473 109,365 Renewable energy 1,449 6,023 2,939 11,855 Total revenue 107,721 117,788 211,020 222,263 Operating expenses: Termination and access fees 27,930 28,257 55,818 54,171 Engineering and operations 19,107 18,409 38,139 36,561 Sales, marketing and customer service 9,874 8,413 19,264 16,974 General and administrative 26,590 26,754 50,405 52,296 Transaction-related charges 28 438 68 465 Depreciation and amortization 21,549 21,913 42,267 43,217 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (111 ) (2,333 ) 191 (2,049 ) Loss on damaged assets and other hurricane related charges, net of insurance recovery - 184 - 666 Total operating expenses 104,967 102,035 206,152 202,301 Operating income 2,754 15,753 4,868 19,962 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (746 ) (1,840 ) (1,099 ) (3,679 ) Other income (expense) (255 ) (1,045 ) (68 ) (1,798 ) Other income (expense), net (1,001 ) (2,885 ) (1,167 ) (5,477 ) Income before income taxes 1,753 12,868 3,701 14,485 Income tax expense (benefit) (274 ) 2,088 939 6,008 Net Income 2,027 10,780 2,762 8,477 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net (2,883 ) (3,564 ) (5,198 ) (6,816 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (856 ) $ 7,216 $ (2,436 ) $ 1,661 Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income (Loss) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.10 Diluted Net Income (Loss) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,997 15,962 15,986 15,996 Diluted 15,997 16,010 15,986 16,046

Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income $ 2,762 $ 8,477 Depreciation and amortization 42,267 43,217 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,736 2,249 Loss on disposition of assets 412 (2,049 ) Stock-based compensation 3,334 3,679 Deferred income taxes (4,574 ) (1,279 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes (16,853 ) 1,249 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (11,703 ) (11,142 ) Other non-cash activity 141 1,636 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,522 46,037 Capital expenditures (35,273 ) (40,594 ) Hurricane rebuild capital expenditures (123 ) (66,654 ) Hurricane insurance proceeds - 34,606 Purchases of other investments (10,000 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 141 5,348 Purchase of short-term investments (5,028 ) - Proceeds from sale of assets - 4,130 Divestiture of business, net of transferred cash of $0 and $0.3 million, respectively - 926 Government grants - 5,400 Net cash used in investing activities (50,283 ) (58,838 ) Dividends paid on common stock (5,439 ) (5,441 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (3,878 ) (12,836 ) Principal repayments of term loan (1,887 ) (4,786 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,340 ) - Stock-based compensation share repurchases (1,578 ) (3,660 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests (861 ) (61 ) Investments made by minority shareholders 488 - Net cash used in financing activities (14,495 ) (26,784 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31 (178 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (46,225 ) (39,763 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 192,907 219,890 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 146,682 $ 180,127

Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 is as follows: US

Telecom International

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Wireless $ 25,656 $ 21,340 $ - $ - $ 46,996 Wireline 757 58,519 - - 59,276 Renewable Energy - - 1,449 - 1,449 Total Revenue $ 26,413 $ 79,859 $ 1,449 $ - $ 107,721 Operating Income (Loss) $ 1,521 $ 11,057 $ 167 $ (9,991 ) $ 2,754 Stock-based compensation $ - 11 $ - 2,017 $ 2,028 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (603 ) $ (2,260 ) $ (20 ) $ - $ (2,883 ) Non GAAP measure: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,968 $ 24,656 $ 805 $ (8,209 ) $ 24,220 Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2019): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 22,925 $ 38,403 $ 22,522 $ 67,042 $ 150,892 Total current assets 52,278 95,437 40,129 62,385 250,229 Fixed assets, net 72,501 474,185 44,309 22,708 613,703 Total assets 222,110 657,062 88,683 179,121 1,146,976 Total current liabilities 34,464 73,671 1,465 20,702 130,301 Total debt - 89,167 - - 89,167 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2018 is as follows: US

Telecom International

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Wireless $ 28,582 $ 21,914 $ - $ - $ 50,496 Wireline 1,702 59,567 - - 61,269 Renewable Energy - - 6,023 - 6,023 Total Revenue $ 30,284 $ 81,481 $ 6,023 $ - $ 117,788 Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,841 $ 15,571 $ 1,927 $ (9,586 ) $ 15,753 Stock-based compensation - 20 29 2,054 2,103 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (786 ) $ (2,567 ) $ (211 ) $ - $ (3,564 ) Non GAAP measure: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 12,685 $ 27,617 $ 3,826 $ (8,173 ) $ 35,955 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 is as follows: US

Telecom International

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Wireless $ 46,093 $ 42,515 $ - $ - $ 88,608 Wireline 1,813 117,660 - - 119,473 Renewable Energy - - 2,939 - 2,939 Total Revenue $ 47,906 $ 160,175 $ 2,939 $ - $ 211,020 Operating Income (Loss) $ (2,006 ) $ 24,935 $ (16 ) $ (18,045 ) $ 4,868 Stock-based compensation $ - 21 $ - 3,313 $ 3,334 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (522 ) $ (4,656 ) $ (20 ) $ - $ (5,198 ) Non GAAP measure: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 9,209 $ 51,542 $ 1,376 $ (14,733 ) $ 47,394 Statement of Cash Flows Data: Capital expenditures $ 6,368 $ 23,692 $ 817 $ 4,519 $ 35,396 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2018 is as follows: US

Telecom International

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Wireless $ 55,983 $ 45,060 $ - $ - $ 101,043 Wireline 2,800 106,565 - - 109,365 Renewable Energy - - 11,855 - 11,855 Total Revenue $ 58,783 $ 151,625 $ 11,855 $ - $ 222,263 Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,065 $ 21,211 $ 3,863 $ (18,177 ) $ 19,962 Stock-based compensation - 48 57 3,574 3,679 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,469 ) $ (4,836 ) $ (511 ) $ - $ (6,816 ) Non GAAP measure: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 24,677 $ 45,410 $ 7,565 $ (15,391 ) $ 62,261 Statement of Cash Flows Data: Capital expenditures $ 7,266 $ 95,520 $ 1,388 $ 3,074 $ 107,248 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2018 US

Telecom International

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2018): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 19,118 $ 32,390 $ 62,678 $ 78,043 $ 192,229 Total current assets 36,801 75,304 80,553 83,107 275,765 Fixed assets, net 78,102 482,770 45,599 20,381 626,852 Total assets 172,634 622,454 130,427 181,789 1,107,304 Total current liabilities 15,783 82,575 3,465 38,827 140,650 Total debt - 90,970 12 - 90,982 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Quarter ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, 2018** 2018** 2018** 2019 2019 US Telecom Operational Data: Wireless - Total Domestic Base Stations 1,121 1,035 1,045 1,046 1,048 International Telecom Operational Data: Wireline - Voice / Access lines* 167,900 170,400 171,100 171,200 171,200 Wireline - Data Subscribers* 114,900 116,800 119,800 123,600 125,400 Wireline - Video Subscribers 45,000 43,600 41,700 41,000 39,700 Wireless - Subscribers* 308,600 300,600 300,400 293,500 290,300 * Subscriber counts were adjusted for all periods presented based upon a change in methodology ** For the presented 2018 quarters, subscribers for wireline voice, data and video in the U.S. Virgin Islands are included as active and in the subscriber count, but many were not billed post-hurricane

Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 US

Telecom

International

Telecom Renewable

Energy

Corporate and

Other *

Total

Net income (loss)attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (856 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax 2,883 Income tax expense (274 ) Other (income) expense, net 255 Interest expense, net 746 Operating income $ 1,521 $ 11,057 $ 167 $ (9,991 ) $ 2,754 Depreciation and amortization 5,551 13,606 638 1,754 21,549 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (104 ) (7 ) - - (111 ) Transaction-related charges - - - 28 28 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,968 $ 24,656 $ 805 $ (8,209 ) $ 24,220 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total International

Telecom Net Income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ 7,216 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax 3,564 Income tax benefit 2,088 Other expense, net 1,045 Interest expense, net 1,840 Operating income $ 7,841 $ 15,571 $ 1,927 $ (9,586 ) $ 15,753 Depreciation and amortization 6,835 11,794 1,899 1,385 21,913 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (2,401 ) 68 - - (2,333 ) Loss on damaged assets and other hurricane related charges , net of insurance recovery - 184 - - 184 Transaction-related charges 410 - - 28 438 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,685 $ 27,617 $ 3,826 $ (8,173 ) $ 35,955 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total International

Telecom Net income attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (2,436 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax 5,198 Income tax expense 939 Other (income) expense, net 68 Interest expense, net 1,099 Operating income $ (2,006 ) $ 24,935 $ (16 ) $ (18,045 ) $ 4,868 Depreciation and amortization 11,149 26,621 1,253 3,244 42,267 (Gain) Loss on disposition of long-lived assets 66 (14 ) 139 - 191 Transaction-related charges - - - 68 68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,209 $ 51,542 $ 1,376 $ (14,733 ) $ 47,394 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 US

Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate and

Other * Total International

Telecom Net Income attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ 1,661 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax 6,816 Income tax expense 6,008 Other (income) expense, net 1,798 Interest expense, net 3,679 Operating income $ 13,065 $ 21,211 $ 3,863 $ (18,177 ) $ 19,962 Depreciation and amortization 13,348 23,465 3,673 2,731 43,217 (Gain) Loss on disposition of long-lived assets (2,146 ) 68 29 - (2,049 ) Loss on damaged assets and other hurricane related charges, net of insurance recovery - 666 - - 666 Transaction-related charges 410 - - 55 465 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,677 $ 45,410 $ 7,565 $ (15,391 ) $ 62,261 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non GAAP Measures (in Thousands) Reconciliation of Revenue to Recurring Revenue for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 US International Renewable Telecom Telecom Energy Total Revenue $ 26,413 $ 79,859 $ 1,449 $ 107,721 Adjustments for Recurring Revenue: - - - - Recurring Revenue $ 26,413 $ 79,859 $ 1,449 $ 107,721 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 US International Renewable Telecom Telecom Energy Total Revenue $ 30,284 $ 81,481 $ 6,023 $ 117,788 Less: USF incremental high cost support funding - (8,181 ) - (8,181 ) Less: Revenues of US Solar asset portfolio, sold in Q4 2018 - - (4,498 ) (4,498 ) Less: Revenues from US Telecom wholesale wireless cell sites sold in Q2 2018 (1,792 ) - - (1,792 ) Recurring Revenue $ 28,492 $ 73,300 $ 1,525 $ 103,317 Reconciliation of Revenue to Recurring Revenue for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 US International Renewable Telecom Telecom Energy Total Revenue $ 47,898 $ 160,176 $ 2,939 $ 211,013 Adjustments for Recurring Revenue: - - - - Recurring Revenue $ 47,898 $ 160,176 $ 2,939 $ 211,013 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 US International Renewable Telecom Telecom Energy Total Revenue $ 58,783 $ 151,625 $ 11,855 $ 222,263 Less: USF incremental high cost support funding - (8,181 ) - (8,181 ) Less: Revenues of US Solar asset portfolio, sold in Q4 2018 - - (9,100 ) (9,100 ) Less: Revenues from US Telecom wholesale wireless cell sites sold in Q2 2018 (4,052 ) - - (4,052 ) Recurring Revenue $ 54,731 $ 143,444 $ 2,755 $ 200,930

