Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Results On Thursday, August 1



Conference Call/Webcast - 11:00 A.M. Eastern

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:AAWW) will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, prior to the opening of stock market trading on Thursday, August 1.



William J. Flynn, Atlas Air Worldwide's Chief Executive Officer, John Dietrich, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Spencer Schwartz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1.

Interested parties may listen to the call live over the Internet at www.atlasairworldwide.com (click on "Investors," click on "Presentations" and on the link to the second-quarter call) or at the following Web address:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6doge49v

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be archived on the above websites following the call. A replay will also be available through August 9 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. Toll Free) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.) and using Access Code 6458834#.

Slides complementing the company's presentation will be available for downloading from Atlas Air Worldwide's website prior to the call.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide's press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Dan Loh (Investors) - (914) 701-8200

Debbie Coffey (Media) - (914) 701-8951

Source: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings