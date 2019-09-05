Atlas Air Worldwide to Expand in New York



Company Renews and Extends Headquarters Lease; Will Create Additional Jobs

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:AAWW) today announced the renewal and extension of its corporate headquarters lease in Purchase, N.Y. Atlas' plans in New York include creating 100 additional jobs and enhancing headquarters offices to accommodate its growing employee base and strategic business growth.



Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, "Companies are choosing to stay and foster growth in New York thanks to the state's skilled workforce, favorable economic environment and robust business assistance programs, and Atlas Air's expansion will bring 100 new jobs to the Mid-Hudson region while maintaining a thriving headquarters in Purchase."

Atlas has maintained its headquarters in New York since 2000.

"New York is our home and we are excited to strengthen our ties and expand our company in this dynamic, thriving state," said William J. Flynn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. "We will continue to grow our team of talented, world-class, customer-focused employees in New York and throughout our global network."

Atlas currently employs 568 professionals in New York. Atlas expects to retain those positions and create 100 additional jobs in New York over the next five years. Globally, the company employs more than 3,500 aviation professionals.

In addition to its New York headquarters, the company maintains operations centers near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, in Anchorage, Alaska, and Hong Kong; a training center in Miami, Florida; and key logistics centers around the world, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, to support its global network.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide's press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Debora Coffey (Media) - (914) 701-8951

Dan Loh (Investors) - (914) 701-8200

Source: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings